How they convinced you to eat food for allergies and intolerant people even if you are healthy. The file

An ancient saying goes like this: the sick is in the head. And the food market knows it. mind you, allergies and intolerances are serious problems which must be treated with the utmost attention starting from what we choose to put in the shopping cart and on the plate. But the recent Eurispes report on the habits, fears and choices of Italians (available here) shows a reality that had never before been photographed with this precision in Italy. One out of three Italians buy lactose-free products even if you have no allergies or intolerances, 18% do not have any eating disorders. It’s just the tip of the iceberg of a study that causes a lot of discussion and gives food for thought.

Fear and food neurosis

Il alternative food marketingtold how this should be lighter, healthier and within the reach of any digestive system, managed to build an imaginary linked to the fear of getting sick, to being sick, to the neurosis of aging and the fragility that lead to buying products for allergy sufferers. In the detail of the Eurispes report on the eating habits of Italians: many buy lactose-free foods (30%; 26% in 2019), some even without having an intolerance (18.3%); the consumption of gluten-free foods is also growing (21.1%; in 2019 they were 19.3%) and for many it is not an intolerance (12.1%). A similar situation is found for foods without yeast, which are bought in almost a fifth of cases (18.8%), although in 12.5% ​​there is no medical need. Egg-free foods are bought to a lesser extent (13.3%) and of these only 3.5% due to intolerance. The percentage of those who buy sugar-free products is higher (23.3%), of which 19.8% without real intolerance. Food supplements and vitamins are instead consumed by 68.5% of the sample. The market knows your fears and gives you what you think you need.

Insects, the great taboo

We wrote here of the EU directive which opens the novel foodthat based on insectsand how this vision collided with the Food sovereignty of the Meloni government. But what do Italians think of insect-based flours, doughs and “decorations” on their plates? According to the Eurispes dossier, 82.5% say they are unwilling or not at all inclined to taste them and 76.7% would not buy products made with cricket flour or similar.