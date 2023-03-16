This article is about the happiness hormones and how you can activate and increase them. I’ll give you a few simple tips and tricks.

But first, let’s answer the question:

Which happiness hormones are actually there?

Happiness hormones are messenger substances that are primarily released in the brain. They have a major impact on our mental and physical well-being. These are hormones and neurotransmitters that flow through the entire body via the blood and nerve tracts and can thus lead to relaxation, pain relief and increased concentration. Their names are:

These so-called “Muthormone“ trigger a short-term, positive stress and thus increase the ability to concentrate and willingness to act.

The “drive hormone“ Strengthens our motivation and creativity.

These little “energy machines“ Suppress the perception of pain and also increase motivation.

The “cuddle or bonding hormone“ Strengthens our trust and our bond with other people and has an overall stress-reducing effect.

The “Lusthormon‘ gifted us with the enthusiastic feeling of being in love.

The “feel-good hormoneimproves our mood and takes away our anxiety.

In order to be able to consistently pursue your goals, you need a balanced one Dopaminemirror. This is accompanied by a reward effect. In feedback with serotonin, you want repetition, which means you keep at it. This also applies to the training, which brings us that feeling of happiness back. In interaction with noradrenaline and serotonin, dopamine is responsible for our fine motor skills as well as our ability to coordinate and concentrate.

Serotonin affects our perception of pain, on our sleep and also on our sexual behavior. In addition, serotonin inspires feelings such as balance and contentment, which means it increases stress resilience and relieves anxiety at the same time.

Oxytocin controls primarily interpersonal relationships, strengthens our empathy and trust and even increases sexual arousal. It is precisely in view of the stress of the antagonists to cortisol. The “mother-child hormone“ is significantly involved in all processes related to birth and is therefore also responsible for the close bond between mother and child.

We can only handle stressful situations with the courage hormones Adrenalin and Norepinephrine correctly, as they make us more attentive, more concentrated and more motivated. Especially in a threatening situation, these messenger substances make us ready and powerful as if at the push of a button. This triggers the so-called “Fight-or-Flight-Reaktion‘ (fight or flee) by suddenly increasing heart rate, blood sugar levels and oxygen supply to the brain. If these hormones are also released in normal life situations, as can happen during a dispute with the boss, for example, they fill our organism with restlessness and anxiety, which means they trigger the feeling of stress themselves.

endorphins are endogenous natural painkillers. They are able to stop the transmission of pain in the brain and spinal cord. Typically, these messenger substances are released in the event of acute injuries and can even cause a kind of intoxication. Many marathon runners reported that they felt numb in the last few kilometers and that was the only reason they were able to complete the whole long distance (keyword: Runner’s High). Those athletes who are regularly active together in a group outdoors in nature always consider themselves particularly fortunate.

The famous “airplanes in the stomach‘ gotten from the hormone Phenylethylamin their permission to start. It produces in us the feeling of infatuation and sexually arouses or excites us. Working together with oxytocin, it forms the chemical basis for deeper relationships with other people. However, the stimulus of lust is also accompanied by short-term concentration disorders, the hormone obviously wants to make us a little foggy.

This is how you can influence the release of endorphins yourself:

Serotonin loves bright daylight. A longer walk every day is already helpful.

Endorphins, dopamine, adrenaline, and noradrenaline are boosted by all physical activity.

Oxytocin and phenylethylamine are produced in human proximity. Single people can also resort to massages or get a pet to stroke.

The hormone balance can be stabilized by a diet rich in carbohydrates and protein, which ultimately has a beneficial effect on the production of endorphins. Recommended foods include well-seasoned foods with beans and lean meats, almonds, and probiotics like yogurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut. Food or dietary supplements with a high tryptophan content increase the serotonin level.

Meditation, breathing exercises, journaling (keeping a diary), wellness treatments or sauna are all suitable for reducing negative stress.

Laughter is actually healthy because it reduces stress and stimulates the production of hormones such as dopamine, serotonin and endorphins.

Hormone imbalances as a result of the pandemic

The pandemic has effectively put people in an internal state of alarm for years, resulting in significantly higher adrenaline production for most. In the wake of this, the production of dopamine and noradrenaline has also been ramped up and even really sustainably. But when the dopamine cushion is exhausted, Parkinson’s is known to occur. I have discussed this issue in more detail elsewhere:

Once you’re “burned out” on adrenaline, norepinephrine, and dopamine, burnout does indeed come along. The epiphysis (pineal gland) is essentially responsible for controlling this hormone axis. In many teachings this is considered the “third eye‘ and is sometimes referred to as ‘Stirnchakra” designated. It is she who produces melatonin. If you would like to know more about this extremely important sleep hormone, you are welcome to read here:

This topic is very important to me because almost all regeneration depends on sleep. The fact that the epiphysis is totally overwhelmed in almost most people is mainly due to environmental toxins such as fluoride and glyphosate, but also to increasing electrosmog, which has been greatly boosted by digitization in our households and at work:

Because the epiphysis is responsible for our spirituality in its capacity as the third eye, it suffered particularly through and during the isolating corona measures, which led to a special form of mental withdrawal for many people, see my contribution:

More tips for the development of the body’s endorphins

For example, when the doctor prescribes a drug to treat anxiety, it is usually an antidepressant and/or benzodiazepine, which only works in half of the patients and in any case has undesirable side effects. Anyone who sees no other way than to resort to a drug is well advised to start with one of the over-the-counter herbal medicines CBD-Solto try. These have been shown to work well against anxiety, panic attacks and even depression.

But before that, everyone should remember the good old saying “Everything is better with music” remember. That wasn’t and isn’t just said that way. The truth behind this is that it actually stimulates dopamine production in the brain. It has been proven that musicians and dancers themselves experience endorphin releases during their performances, which can sometimes be clearly seen in them.

meditate everyone can! You can also enjoy your own happiness hormones in this way. Take the test:

Go to a quiet place where you can sit comfortably.

Whether you are sitting, standing or lying down, make yourself comfortable first.

Allow yourself to be filled with your thoughts as they arise, whether they are positive or negative, do not judge them.

At the beginning, five minutes are enough to find inner peace and serenity in this way. Over time, you should allow yourself longer and longer breaks of this kind.

Just spending time with someone you care about can boost your body’s production of oxytocin. Therefore, you should hang out with people you like more often, meet in person. There is nothing wrong with a glass of wine together. It is precisely the lack of personal contacts that had such a fatal psychological effect during the corona pandemic.

Featured image: unsplash.com – zac durant