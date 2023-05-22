How to activate the metabolism after 60 years

Metabolism is a word of Greek origin which means mutation. By metabolism we mean the complex of transformations biochemical and energy exchanges, regulated by enzymatic reactions, which occur in the cells and ensure the vital activities of the organisms.

There are four main ones functions of metabolism: to derive energy chemistry from the degradation of nutrients, the environment or solar energy. And then, convert the molecules nutrients in the basic precursors of cellular macromolecules and use these elements to form proteins, nucleic acids, lipids, polysaccharides and other substances. Finally, form and degrade biomolecules necessary for specialized functions of cells.

It’s called metabolism basic the minimum amount of energy necessary to maintain the vital processes of the organism. It is therefore the energy expenditure of thebody in basic conditions, i.e. in complete physical and mental rest. The metabolism energetic it is instead given by the physical activity carried out and by food-induced thermogenesis.

In general the metabolism varies from persona per person but it is not immutable. It changes for various factors and it is possible to act on it to keep it more active.

One studio recent, posted on Sciencehas shown that the basal metabolic rate, contrary to what is often believed, remains unchanged from 20 to 60 years old. After reaching the six decades, however, energy expenditure does reduces little by little every year.

Two are the wait which you can work on to improve your metabolism. On the one hand, it is necessary to pay attention to what we introduce into the body and on the other to aim to do physical activity regularly.

The importance of nutrition for metabolism

Skip i for sure it’s not a good idea. If you don’t consume one, you will get to the next plus hungry and with a greater desire to fill up on simple carbohydrates so that the level of sugars remain normal. There is also a tendency to overeat junk food. In the long run, this habit will also decrease the mass slim and increase that fatwith a slowdown in metabolism.

Conversely, many small meals (three main meals and two snacks) distributed throughout the day help stabilize the sugar level and help maintain a diet correct. A diet to be healthy ed balanced it must contain the right amount of nutrients, protein, quality carbohydrates, such as whole grains, fruit and vegetables. On the other hand, the intake of sweets should be controlled.

Also to chew slowly and drink a lot water they are beneficial practices for the body. All this will also facilitate weight loss.

physical activity

Moving helps the metabolism and the salute in general. It is not necessary to carry out sport particularly challenging. Walk it’s a panacea, as is swimming, running or cycling. For the over 60s there are many disciplines indicated, according to one’s tastes and abilities. Everyone can find what is right for him and this will allow him to feel better both physically and psychologically since the positive effects of constant physical activity are wide-ranging. However, you must always do physical activity, constantly and regularity.