Of Anna Mop

The difference in consistency of foods affects energy expenditure, which is why choosing fibers and chewing for a long time can be beneficial

According to some estimates, humans chew between 7 and 35 minutes a day. Not much if we consider the time spent by other primates in the same activity: 4.5 hours a day for chimpanzees, 6.6 hours for orangutans. This difference, however, might help to understand how chewing, along with other factors, might have played out a role in human evolution.

Understand how much you consume The reflection emerges from a study published in the journal Science Advances. Scientists have long suspected that jaw size and tooth shape evolved to make chewing more efficient. Complicit in the change is also the development of technologies such as chopping and cooking that have reduced chewing time and muscle effort. Never energy costs of chewing they had never been very thorough, perhaps also due to their smallness compared to those required for a run or a walk. Without knowing how much energy we spend chewing each day, it’s difficult to determine whether energy conservation was also a factor that led to evolutionary changes, explained Adam van Casteren, anthropologist, first author of the study and research associate at the University of Manchester, in Great Britain.

The experiment To measure the energy used in chewing, the researchers selected 21 men and women between the ages of 18 and 45 who made them wear a special helmet (reminiscent of that of astronauts) connected to a tube with which they measured the amount of oxygen consumed and that of carbon dioxide (CO2) exhaled chewing a tasteless gum for 15 minutes, odorless and without calories: in this way the digestive system is not activated, which also consumes energy, to the same extent as it would otherwise. As they chewed, the levels of carbon dioxide in the volunteers’ breath increased, indicating that their bodies were working harder. When the rubber was soft, the participants’ metabolic rates increased by about 10 percent compared to when they were at rest; a harder tire caused a 15 percent increase. Interestingly, a small change in the properties of the rubber had such a large effect on energy expenditure. I thought there wouldn’t be such a marked difference, Adam van Casteren stressed. See also Planet colonization simulator "Ragnorium" is officially launched, go to space to become a pioneer pioneer | 4Gamers

The evolution before the kitchen The results suggest that more efficient chewing, adapted to the diet, may have been a evolutionary advantage. As the authors of the research themselves write, for modern man it is probable that chewing represents a small part of the daily energy balance. However, for our ancestors, before the advent of cooking and sophisticated food processing methods, metabolic costs must have been relatively high: Van Casteren expects the energy used to chew real food to be even greater since many foods like steak and nuts take a lot of effort to break down. By saving energy in chewing, more energy is left over to be spent on other things, said study co-author Amanda Henry, an associate professor in the Faculty of Archeology at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

Change the face The evolution of chewing needs may have also shaped it the look of our faces, more delicate, with relatively small jaws, teeth and masticatory muscles. This may reflect the decreased reliance on force-chewing, said biological anthropologist Justin Ledogar of East Tennessee State University. Flatter faces and shorter jaws allow us to bite more efficiently, spending less from a metabolic point of view. Any amount of energy lost while chewing food makes the meal a less efficient source of energy. The result of this study can be used to advantage by all of us for increase, almost without realizing it, the energy expenditure of our body.

Use your teeth You don’t need to become a Zen master and chew each bite 50 times; it would be enough, much more simply, to go back to eating less refined and more fiber-rich foodscomments Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist, expert in preventive nutrition and eating disorders. Think of the little effort we make to chew a sandwich made with pan carr, ham and cheese; much more “tiring” to chew, and therefore much more beneficial for our health, is a cold wholemeal spelled salad accompanied by a mixed salad with celery and carrots. Chewing more is also useful for developing a more refined palate and aware: the more we chew, the more we can appreciate the changes (for the better) in the flavor and texture of good food, and more easily recognize the pitfalls of ultra-processed refined food. Chew a mouthful of spelled soup for 60 seconds: over time, it will become softer and sweeter, leaving your mouth clean and satisfied, concludes Erzegovesi. Chew a bite of any fast food for 60 seconds: over time, it will become less and less pleasant, both in terms of texture and unexpected aftertastes. See also Fight the risk of cancer and eliminate cellulite with this unsuspected food