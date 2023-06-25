How to arrange and enhance an antique sideboard in the kitchen

If you look carefully, it is likely that you too will find an ancient cupboard in the cellar or attic without knowing it. The occurrence is even more likely if you live in the countryside or if your house boasts many decades of life. Well, if you were lucky enough to own an old sideboard, don’t make the mistake of throwing it away or giving it away but insert it into the furniture. You don’t even imagine how much a complement capable of catalyzing everyone’s eyes on itself can become: below we give you some excellent advice on how to enhance it and, with it, also what is around it.

Photo by JamesDeMers – Pixabay

What is a sideboard and what was it used for

For those who don’t know or don’t remember it, it may be useful to review what the function of one was sideboard and how it’s done. In general it is a rustic furniture which, until a few centuries ago, could be found in all kitchens and was inevitable in rural areas.

From a structural point of view, it consists of a top which serves as a work surface and as one liftable door; was used to make the homemade bread, which above was mixed and worked. There bottomclosed by branches, it gave further useful space for storing the bread itself and supplies.

If it is true that by now the sideboard no longer has the purpose for which it was used, the same cannot be said for its timeless charm. Today the sideboards are highly sought-after furnishing accessories which, despite their rusticity, can be used in any type of environment and style, even the most contemporary.

Let’s see how to insert it and adapt it to the most congenial room, namely the Kitchen: all you have to do is follow ours suggestions and find the solution that best suits your needs.

How to adapt an antique sideboard in the kitchen: advice

Photo by 27707 – Pixabay

Don’t let the natural hold you back appeal country side of the sideboard and instead let yourself be carried away by the imagination and personal taste to establish which is its best location in the house.

For the rest, feel free to draw inspiration from third which we give you below.

Playing with contrasts

Your kitchen is modern, Perhaps minimalist and with a lot metallo at sight? Then the antique sideboard is perfect for giving warmth to an otherwise cold and aseptic room. Place it where it is most comfortable for you or in an anonymous and dull corner to give it personality and new functionality.-

In fact, don’t forget that the sideboards are spacious and allow you to arrange many objects that you prefer to hide in an orderly manner. If it seems to darken the room, you can paint it: il bianco it’s a passepartout which gives freshness.

Have fun with colours

Expert antique dealers and restorers advise returning valuable furniture, both artistic and economic, to its origins, but using the creativity for everyone else. If your sideboard belongs to the second category, have fun with the colour to give it a new and more suitable look to the surrounding environment.

Pastel or bright colours, white in all its nuances, plain or bicolor, decoupage or brush painting, flower or abstract patterns orStill, inspired by Pop Art or the cultural current you prefer, there really are no limits to the imagination. In this way you will make the sideboard a piece decor uniquecapable of setting tone and personalizing even the most banal and anonymous cuisine.

Country style and wood

If your kitchen is in stile country or, in any case, of a rather different shape traditional with wall units and accessories Wood, goes wonderfully with an old sideboard. The effect is even more complete if the floor is vintagebe it about terracotta, cement tiles mosaic cutlery or parquet.

Stile shabby chic

Lo stile shabby chic, simple and versatile, it adapts to many environments and is appreciated by many people. If you too are among these, transform your old sideboard into a piece of furniture of your favorite trend.

All you have to do is strip it and give it that typical effect used / worn by time which lends itself to many combinations and mix.

With the sink

What do you think of using the sideboard as a support for the sink? A brilliant idea, original and practical at the same time. A ceramic model it is perfect for the purpose, even better if with contemporary lines.

The visual effect will be amazing and the sideboard will allow you to have the space you need to have everything at your fingertips.

