How to avoid burnout. Tips and solutions

Stress, anxiety and depression eat up our energy and can lead to burnout, the final stage of a psychophysical breakdown. In these three emotional states the body feels a emergency situation and organizes itself to react quickly: the sympathetic nervous system that controls the automatic “fight or flight” response activates it continuously, making the body consume much more energy than normal.

What happens when we lose energy

The body uses our energy to keep its functions in balance: if we deprive it of the available energy it cannot operate properly and a series of physical and mental disorders and ailments occur. Let’s see the main ones.

Mind . The brain uses a large amount of energy to maintain its cognitive functions: energy dips affect the ability to think clearly, concentrate, make decisions and solve problems.

. The brain uses a large amount of energy to maintain its cognitive functions: energy dips affect the ability to think clearly, concentrate, make decisions and solve problems. Sleep-wake rhythms . By losing energy, we feel tired during the day and this can cause difficulty sleeping, while deep sleep regenerates and releases energy-restoring hormones.

. By losing energy, we feel tired during the day and this can cause difficulty sleeping, while deep sleep regenerates and releases energy-restoring hormones. Appetite and digestion . Stress can cause an increase in appetite while depression can lead to a decrease. In both cases this can affect digestion and metabolism and lead to abnormal weight gain or loss, with risks of negative impact on overall health.

. Stress can cause an increase in appetite while depression can lead to a decrease. In both cases this can affect digestion and metabolism and lead to abnormal weight gain or loss, with risks of negative impact on overall health. Immune system. Stress and anxiety can cause an increase in cortisol, a hormone that over certain levels, reduces the immune cells, making us more vulnerable to disease.

How to avoid burnout

Managing and resolving these situations takes time and patience and our lifestyle and unbalanced habits affect recovery times. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, but we can suggest four behaviors that help us:

Physical activity. Even just a long walk is enough, because on the one hand it stimulates endorphins, hormones that restore metabolism and generate energy and on the other hand it helps to reduce cortisol levels, improving immune function. Balanced nutrition. Eat fruit, vegetables, legumes, cereals and complex carbohydrates, foods rich in nutrients, vitamins and minerals, avoiding refined sugars, saturated fats and alcoholic or carbonated drinks which tire the body. Adequate rest. Try to sleep at least 7-8 hours a night, in a deep way to regenerate, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, reducing sources of distraction. Relaxation techniques. Meditation, yoga or deep breathing, as well as a walk in nature can help reduce stress and anxiety, improve mood and increase energy levels.

Natural remedies

The best way to compensate for energy drops is to adopt a healthy lifestyle, taking care of psychophysical well-being. We can also help ourselves with food supplements that contain:

vitamine C e B as the B12 and the folic acid important for energy production at the cellular level;

as the and the important for energy production at the cellular level; papa reale e pollen rich in proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals, generally associated with an improvement in energy, mood, cognitive function and immune defences;

e rich in proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals, generally associated with an improvement in energy, mood, cognitive function and immune defences; minerals such as magnesium, iron and zinc, micronutrients that can help reduce fatigue and improve vitality.

