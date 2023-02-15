Since ancient times, food is notoriously edible not only for us human beings, but for a long time we have had to “fight” it with other species, and even today, in an era now dominated by advanced, highly technological conservation, there is the risk of contagion. The so-called small butterflies in the pasta are one of the best known shapes as they correspond to a form of insect which in particular conditions tends to proliferate and develop a feeling of infestation.

How to avoid butterflies in pasta? Here’s a trick. “Crazy”

They are called food moths or even moths, and are part of the Lepidoptera family, so they have a life cycle of transformation that includes eggs, larvae, chrysalises and adults. These insects, not considered dangerous to our health since they are not parasites and do not develop harmful substances for humans, tend to develop through nesting near dry foods such as semolina and starchy foods, mainly in dark environments, which if sufficiently humid , can lead to the hatching of the eggs and therefore to the development of the characteristic moths.

There are various tips that can be easily implemented to reduce this possibility to a minimum, for example the more logical ones which provide for the use of hermetic containers for pasta and flour products already opened from their packages up to the use of hot water and vinegar mixed together which, in addition to being effective for the cleaning and removal of the eggs (which are practically invisible to the naked eye) also discourages new deposits of these insects, which, especially in the spring and summer months, tend to take root in view of the best conditions.

Laurel is also an ancient but very useful remedy, especially in not too dry leaves to be placed in the corners of the pantry, after having cleaned everything up with water and vinegar.

The butterfly pasta tends to annoy from an aesthetic point of view in particular, as, as stated, they are not harmful.