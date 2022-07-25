How to avoid iPhone, iPad too high temperature? How to solve overheating?

Recently, everyone can be said to be living in high temperature. In addition to being too hot to lift, Apple officials also recommend that you try to use it in an environment that does not exceed 35 degrees. If you use an iPhone or iPad device in extremely high temperature, it is very May have the effect of permanently shortening battery life.

[圖片來源：Pexels]



According to Apple’s official instructions, iOS and iPadOS devices have built-in protection against overheating, so if the internal temperature of the iPhone or iPad device exceeds the normal operating range, the iPhone or iPad will automatically try to adjust the temperature to protect the internal components. In addition to using the device in the sun for a long time, the situation that is likely to cause overheating also includes leaving the device in the car on a hot day, using it for a long time in a high temperature environment or in direct sunlight, such as GPS tracking, positioning or navigation. , graphics-intensive games, or using augmented reality apps.

If the internal temperature of the unit is outside the normal operating range, we can detect from the following changes, including:

Charging (including wireless charging) is slow or stops charging.

Display dims or goes black.

The mobile radio goes into a low power state. During this time, the signal may weaken.

The camera flash is temporarily disabled.

Performance will be slower when using apps or features that are highly graphics or augmented reality.

If you are navigating, the device may display the following prompt and turn off the display: “Temperature: iPhone needs to cool down”. Navigation will still provide voice turn-by-turn directions, illuminating the display as you approach a turn to guide you through the curve.

If the device exceeds a certain temperature threshold, the screen will display a temperature warning. At this time, the iPhone still has the opportunity to make an emergency call, but the user is still asked to turn off the device as soon as possible, and move it to a place without direct sunlight or cooler. Cool the unit!