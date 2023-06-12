How to avoid the formation of annoying white worms in the garbage can

Finding yourself with white worms in the trash can in the summer could become a disgusting but frequent reality. Let’s find out why worms peep into the garbage in the summer and how to prevent this from happening.

Bin hygiene

Keeping the bin clean is of the utmost importance prevent the occurrence of larval and worm infestations. There are some basic rules to follow to avoid the formation of such problems.

The appearance of white worms in the dustbin it represents a problem that tends to become evident above all during the summer, when temperatures are higher.

However, these worms can appear at any time of year if conditions permit. Therefore, it is essential not only to take action to disinfest once they have been identified, but also take preventive measures to avoid their formation.

Importantly an infestation of these larvae is not advisable at all and represents a hygiene problem (although they are harmless to humans). Therefore, it is useful to know some rules of thumb to be followed to prevent the onset of these larvae and to eliminate them if they occur.

White worms and larvae

As an initial factor, it is important to understand what exactly these white worms are in the household garbage. Actually, these are not real worms, but tiny fly larvae.

These larvae develop from eggs laid inside the garbage bag by insects that have arrived there looking for food to eat.

The reason this usually happens in the organic waste bag is that it is where the food that is decomposing accumulates.

If you have come across maggots in your rubbish bin, the first thing to do is seal the bag tightly and take it away. throwing it in the bin.

Subsequently, we proceed with the thorough cleaning of both the cabinet and the basket itself, if possible, passing them under running water in order to remove any larvae adhering to the walls. There won’t be much else needed, except to find a way to prevent them.

Life cycle of fly larvae

Flies experience a sequence of four distinctive phases, namely egg, larva, pupa and adult. During their existence, like many other insects, flies undergo a series of physical changes which they are named after metamorphosis.

After copulation, the female look for a suitable position to lay the eggs. House flies deposit their eggs in decaying organic material, such as rotting meat. Reason why because these insects are always after our trash. In a short time, the eggs they hatch and the birth of the fly larvae follows.

The fly larvae they are called worms. This term was given to unpleasant creatures due to rapid growth. Worms move fast, feed constantly, and grow daily. Over 10 days of active development, the larvae increase in size from 1mm to 13mm.

White worms in the garbage can

As often happens, prevention is the best strategy. It is preferable to create an inhospitable environment for flies and their larvae, ie a healthy environment.

As a precaution, it is advisable to place the bin for organic waste in a cool and shaded area. This reduces the risk of bad smells and attracting unwanted insects. Choosing a shaded location helps maintain the freshness and wholesomeness of the contents, contributing to proper management of organic waste.

In this way, heat is prevented from accelerating the decomposition process of food residues. An excellent precaution is to wrap organic leftovers, especially meat, fish and fruit, in paper towels if they were used during the meal. This creates a barrier that avoid attracting flies.

It is advisable to change the trash bag daily e dispose of it regularly. Although it might seem inconvenient, during the summer it is absolutely necessary if you want to prevent flies from laying their eggs.

To prevent flies from entering, it is essential to always use a lid on your waste bin. This simple precaution prevents flies from entering the bin and reduces the risk of contamination and bad smells. Make sure the lid is snug and closed iin order to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in the surrounding environment

During the summer, it would be optimal dispose of organic waste immediately in the condominium bin. If this is not possible, it is advisable to place the bin on the balcony or in the gardenpreferably in the shade, to avoid the formation of bad smells and the proliferation of insects.

You can also crumble some eucalyptus and bay leaves around the bin. Other aromatic plants such as basil, mint and lavender can also help keep flies away.

White worms in the garbage can, how to keep flies away from the kitchen

Flies can pose a potential health risk as they can carry bacteria and disease.

Since they feed mainly on feces, flies they could transfer the bacteria present in the feces to surfaces such as the countertop, food and crockery. This increases the risk of contamination and contracting infections. It is important to take precautions to avoid exposure to such contamination, by keeping the rooms clean and adopting good hygiene practices during food handling.

It is therefore important to take precautions to avoid exposure to potential contamination from flies and to maintain good food hygiene.

Per prevent flies from landing on your food, we can create a deterrent or a trap for flies once they are already in the house. The system is to use a container filled with vinegar, honey, hand soap and seed oil.

Once you’ve sealed the container with plastic wrap, you can make three small circular openings in the plastic wrap. These will allow curious flies to enter, but they will stop them from going out. In this way, you will be able to keep the flies inside the container and prevent them from spreading to the surrounding environment.