How to blow your nose correctly: we all make mistakes, unbelievable

Many people think that blowing your nose is a simple operation that does not require special attention, but there are few who do it correctly!

It seems like a very simple action and yet we all make mistakes in making this gesture and this could create serious consequences for you, in fact, blowing your nose properly can make all the difference in the prevention of infections and in the treatment of respiratory disorders such as colds, sinusitis or allergies.

Here’s How to blow your nose the right way, without damaging your airways and preventing the spread of germs and bacteria.

The first fundamental rule is that of don’t blow your nose too hardblowing your nose too hard can cause tears in the nasal tissues and thus increase the risk of infection.

Then you have to remember blow your nose alternately that is, first on one side and then on the other, avoiding creating too much pressure on the respiratory tract and thus avoiding the leakage of mucus in the direction of the ears.

A terrible mistake we often make is blowing our nose using an already used handkerchief. Actually, the handkerchief should be changed every time you blow your noseotherwise you risk spreading germs and bacteria on the fabric and increase the risk of infection.

It is therefore preferable always use a tissue or alternatively a tissue handkerchief to be washed and sterilized every time it is used.

You always have to pay particular attention pay attention to the position of the head when blowing the nose, it is important to tilt the head slightly forward, so that the mucus comes out of the nostrils and does not go down the throat, this technique is also a super effective method to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria inside the respiratory tract.

Blowing your nose correctly is not only a matter of good manners, but also of hygiene and health prevention, remember to be delicate to avoid hurting yourself and, for those suffering from ailments such as sinusitis or chronic colds, we recommend the use of specific products to eliminate mucus and prevent inflammation of the respiratory tract.



Blowing your nose is a simple but important operation for your health with small tricks you can blow your nose in the right way and prevent the onset of respiratory disorders and infections.

