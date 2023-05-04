How to boost your brain power with blueberries

Blueberries, also known as blueberries, have long been regarded as superstars among berries: because they contain secondary plant substances that have an anti-inflammatory effect and also counteract the aging process. In addition, they contain

Subjects took blueberry powder for 12 weeks

Scientists from Kings College in London have now examined the effect of these small power packs in more detail. The study on this is inAmerican Journal of Clinical Nutrition” appeared.

To do this, 61 healthy participants aged 65 to 80 had to drink a drink containing 26 grams of freeze-dried blueberry powder every day for a period of twelve weeks. This roughly corresponds to:

178 grams of blueberries or 75 to 80 pieces depending on size.

Significant improvement in cognitive performance and lowering of blood pressure

The effects were amazing. The scientists found that the participants who took a drink without blueberry powder experienced significant changes compared to the placebo group:

their memory improved

her ability to concentrate improved

her blood pressure dropped

blood flow in the arteries improved

The lead researcher, Ana Rodruigez-Mateos, was surprised by the results herself: “We know from previous research that eating blueberries has potential benefits,” she said in one press release. However, their study is the first to show that daily consumption of blueberries can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by improving blood pressure and blood vessel function.

Blue plant pigments are believed to be responsible for the health effects

The anthocyanins are believed to be responsible for this health effect. These are water-soluble plant pigments that provide the red to blue-black color. They are found in many plants such as

“We believe that the blue pigments are behind these effects,” continues Rodruigez-Mateos. Metabolism products could be detected in the urine of the test persons. The exact mechanism behind this is not yet entirely clear.

Polyphenols for healthy aging

Claire Williams, Chair of the University of Reading’s Department of Neuroscience, who was also involved in the study, concludes: “This study shows that eating wild blueberries is beneficial for both cognitive function and vascular health.” the group that took the wild blueberry powder showed signs of better memory as well as greater mental flexibility in completing cognitive tasks. This is consistent with what is already known about the health benefits of anthocyanin-rich foods and points to the role of polyphenols in healthy aging.

However, other plant-based foods (see list) can also have these positive effects. “There’s no reason to think they can’t, as long as the level of anthocyanins is high enough and bioavailable,” emphasizes Rodruigez-Mateos. The study was funded by the Wild Blueberry Association of North America.