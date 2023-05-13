HOW TO BOOST YOUR MEMORY AND CONCENTRATION

By Valentina Bennati

Cognitive functions they tend to decline with aging, ma a diet rich in fruit and vegetables can preserve themas confirmed by various studies. There are, in fact, lots of research on it e one, in particular, conducted by the University of Exeter, in Great Britain, highlights the effectiveness of blueberry on memory: according to the authors two tablespoons a day of juice would be sufficient to improve the blood flow to the cerebral cortex and the activation of areas related to cognitive functions.

The research involved people between 65 and 77 years old. A first group took over daily for three months 30 milliliters of concentrated blueberry juice (equivalent to about 230 grams of fresh fruit), while the other participants received a placebo. Before and after the experimentation, each volunteer underwent cognitive tests and a magnetic resonance of the brain to evaluate its activity and blood circulation in conditions of rest. In the end, it turned out that blueberry concentrate is a real elixir of youth for the brain: improves blood supply, cognitive functions and short-term working memory.

Not only. Through other researches it has also been seen that Eating blueberries helps reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes which, in turn, represents an important risk factor for getting Alzheimer’scalled by some “type 3 diabetes”.

If over the years the memory, especially that concerning recent events, can naturally decrease, the negative role that some drugs can have should not be overlooked such as the commonly prescribed benzodiazepines to treat anxiety and insomnia (too often without particular caution and without consideration of an already present cognitive or psycho-emotional fragility): a study published in the British Medical Journal showed that their use could be associated with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s diseaseespecially for patients who are treated with these drugs on a long-term basis. Dr Peter Bregginpsychiatrist and author of dozens of scientific articles, expressly stated that benzodiazepines impair memory and other mental abilities leading to atrophy and dementia following prolonged use is that, even after stopping use, individuals who have been exposed for too many days to these drugs they continue to experience memory and cognitive dysfunction and multiple other persistent problemssuch as emotional instability, anxiety, insomnia, and muscle and neurological discomfort. Reason why many people can’t stop taking them becoming addicted in a chronic waywhich can happen even after only six weeks of exposure.

The safest solutionaccording to the well-known psychiatrist, would be to avoid starting benzodiazepines and be based on psychological, educational and social approaches (Breggin was called “The Consciousness of Psychiatry” for his decades-long efforts to reform the field of mental health). If, on the other hand, you want to stop taking them when you are already using them continuously, it is advisable to consult a competent doctor as suspending them suddenly independently can be dangerous due to the significant and dangerous effects of withdrawal.

It must also be said that most of the time the feeling like you have less memory than usual can have less worrisome causes and actually result from stress, excessive studying, demanding jobs and anxiety. In this case, to solve it will be enough to intervene adequately on the causes correcting some wrong behaviors and incorrect life habits.

When the decrease in the ability to remember is associated with weakness and sleep disturbanceson the other hand, it can also depend on one vitamin B6 deficiency which will be integrated. To improve concentration skills and aid memory support can also come from the Omega Three (work to reduce inflammation) and from phosphatidylserine (it is mainly found in meat and fish and has an important contrasting effect on cortisol, the stress hormone which is particularly harmful to the hippocampus, one of the areas of the brain responsible for memorization).

And then there are some plants to consider. For example, theEleuterococco Senticosus (also known as Siberian ginseng), it is a good adaptogen tonic that also enhances memory. I prefer to use the integral liquid extract obtained from the roots: you can do some cycles by taking it for 10 days a month. Alternativelyyou can use the Warty birch (seeds) in the form of glyceric macerate and, also in this case, cycles (of one month) are made several times a year. Birch’s MG is good support also for students in view of exams, but in this case the treatment must be started from the month before. Finally, I remember the Bacopa Monnieri, plant of traditional Ayurvedic medicine which has a specific effect on cognitive processes and memory, should be taken for a fairly long period.

Even the Trace elements they are effective. The Magnesium is indicated in states of mental and intellectual fatigue, while the Phosphorus it is more specific to memory deficits. Boys and students will request instead special combinations of trace elements which will have to be identified on the basis of the individual situation.

They are all safe substances, but it is always good to talk about them with your doctor, especially if you are taking other medicines.

Beyond supplements, an important stimulus to optimize memory and cognitive functions is given by daily nutritionas highlighted at the beginning of the article: fruits and vegetables (especially the green leafy vegetables rich in folate, necessary for the construction of neurotransmitters and for the correct development of the nervous system) they must not be missing. Indispensable for a good memory and also to improve the ability to concentrate whole grain cereals, oilseeds (pumpkin, sesame, flax, sunflower), legumes, eggs, fermented foods (yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi are foods rich in bacteria and enzymes with a key role for digestion and both intestinal and brain health), fish rich in EPA and DHA (for example wild salmon, anchovies, red mullet, sardines, mackerel), almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts and pistachios.

Obviously, preference should be given to fresh, organic and seasonal foods and it is important chew well every bite: this is, perhaps, the most important rule of food hygiene. Fast eating is a bad habit that is very difficult to break. However, it is good to apply oneself just enough to reverse the course. To digest and assimilate the substances introduced with food well, first of all, but above all to safeguard health Why eating too fast can promote the onset of metabolic syndrome, a condition that predisposes you to heart disease, stroke and diabetes. This was highlighted some time ago by a Japanese research conducted by researchers at the University of Hiroshima and published by the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation which highlighted the link between poor chewing, waist enlargement, increase in blood sugar, triglycerides and ‘bad’ cholesterol. Chew your food wellMoreover, it also helps the immune system: a US study by the University and National Institutes of Health (which was published in the journal Immunity) showed, in fact, that when we chew we stimulate a specific type of immune cells, Th17 lymphocytes, which help protect us from fungal and bacterial infections .

If on the one hand it is essential to eat well, on the other it is also true that intermittent fasting is also essentiali.e. relieving the body of the burden of digestion for a period of time, helps preserve memory: the saved energy can thus be used for other important purposes such as detoxification and regeneration (the self-renewal process also involves the expression of genes related to longevity and brain health by promoting long-term memory, as demonstrated by a study by King’s College London).

Beware, however, of the do-it-yourself: under certain conditions (e.g. diabetes, cancer or other major medical conditions) you cannot proceed on your ownbut it is good to ask your doctor for advice and be followed by a trained professional if you want to include fasting phases in your food routine, in order to approach this practice consciously and choose the most appropriate and appropriate method for your situation.

In the end, let us always remember that the brain is a highly trainable organ that adapts to stimuli that come to him: positive stimuli will make connections develop and improve, on the contrary negative stimuli will greatly increase cognitive decline.

Hence the importance of certain daily habits: move (physical exercise has a significant impact on freshness and mental flexibility); listen to music (according to a study published in NeuroImage: Reports the practice and active listening of music improves brain gray matter and auditory working memory), have a fulfilling relationship life (a study published in Plos Medicine conducted by researchers of the Division of Psychiatry of the University College of London which lasted 28 years was particularly interesting: the results showed that more frequent social contact during middle age is associated with better health later cognition).

Our health (mental and physical are intimately linked) is the most important asset we have: there is no point in thinking about it only when we have lost it, it should be considered as something to preserve over the years.

E the task is mainly ours.

