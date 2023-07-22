How to Bring Light Back to Your Skin: Simple Steps for Radiant and Glowing Skin

Headline: Lack of Light on the Skin: Simple Habits to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Radiant

Introduction:

In the quest for youthful and radiant skin, one of the biggest concerns for women is the lack of light on their skin, especially during the summer when sun exposure can lead to a loss of radiance and the appearance of spots. However, according to beauty legend Maria Galland, it is never too late to start taking care of your skin and give it the light it deserves.

The Influence of Korean Beauty and the Importance of a Simple Routine:

The trend of Korean beauty has introduced numerous products and steps in the beauty routine, leading many to believe that a complicated and expensive skincare routine is necessary for healthy skin. However, aesthetic medicine expert Dr. Ava Guila Ardila emphasizes that a simple routine consisting of cleansing, moisturizing, treatment, and sun protection is the most effective for maintaining healthy and radiant skin.

Factors That Diminish Skin’s Radiance:

Aside from sun exposure, everyday practices can contribute to the loss of radiance in our skin. Not properly cleansing the skin, insufficient or excessive hydration, lack of sun protection, smoking, and inadequate sleep can all diminish the natural light of the skin.

The Importance of Sun Protection:

Using broad-spectrum sun protection with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 is crucial for preventing skin cancer and premature aging. Dr. Ava Guila Ardila recommends applying sun protection to all exposed areas of the skin, even on cloudy days, and reapplying every two hours if needed. It is essential to strike a balance between protecting the skin from harmful UV rays and ensuring adequate vitamin D synthesis.

Addressing Vitamin D Deficiency:

While sun protection may block the synthesis of vitamin D, it is unlikely to cause deficiency if used correctly. Other factors such as limited sun exposure, obesity, or low intake of vitamin D-rich foods are more likely to contribute to deficiency. Dr. Ava Guila Ardila suggests getting 10-30 minutes of sun exposure a day during safe time slots to optimize vitamin D synthesis.

Products to Enhance Skin’s Luminosity:

1. SkinRoutine by Paloma Sancho Make-up Remover Oil: This oil-based cleanser effectively removes makeup and sunscreen, allowing the skin to breathe and maintain its natural radiance.

2. Lumin’Éclat Perfecting Cream by Maria Galland: This moisturizing cream not only hydrates the skin but also has illuminating effects, thanks to its photoperfecting pigments that adapt to all skin tones.

3. Soleil Plaisir, protector solar antiedad SPF 50, by Darphin: This sunscreen not only offers broad-spectrum protection but also contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to treat and prevent signs of aging caused by sun exposure.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, maintaining a healthy and radiant complexion is achievable through simple skincare habits such as proper cleansing, moisturizing, sun protection, and incorporating effective products into the routine. By prioritizing these practices, individuals can embrace their natural light and feel confident in their skin, regardless of their age.

