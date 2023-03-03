Regardless of whether you have private or statutory insurance – if you receive an invoice after dental treatment, check it. We tell you what to look out for.

implants. The most expensive dentures are not always the best for the patient. © Getty Images / George Tsartsianidis

you need

Step 1 First, compare the basic information with your documents: Is the date of the treatment correct? Are the treated teeth listed correctly? Did the mentioned treatments actually take place? For example, although you may not understand the medical details, you will remember whether or not an X-ray was taken.

step 2 Compare the invoice amount with the treatment and cost plan and the cost estimate from the dental laboratory. The invoice amount may be up to 15 percent higher than the estimate if the dentist has given written notice of this in advance. If there were unforeseen difficulties during the treatment, a deviation of up to 20 percent can also be permissible.





step 3 Now look at the accrual rates for each invoice line. Anything between 2.3 and 3.5 times the rate must be justified in the invoice. Important: Increase factors greater than 3.5 are only permitted if you have agreed this in writing with the dentist in advance.

step 4 Did you discover something in the invoice that you don’t think is correct or that you don’t understand? Ask your dentist. Some misunderstandings are easy to clear up. If you cannot come to an agreement, object to the bill in writing and ask for a delay in payment. See also How much does Nothing Phone 1 cost (and how to buy), the most anticipated Android phone of the year