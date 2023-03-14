Of Health editorial

But above all: what you should ask your doctor before taking it, because the choice depends on several variables, ranging from the type of problem you want to solve, age and other conditions

What is the right anti-inflammatory? Which one is most suitable for us? It depends on many variables, starting from the type of problem we want to face, from our age, from any other pathologies or conditions that concern us. The choice of non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (that is, not cortisone-based), also called over-the-counter because they can often be taken without a prescription, is not as trivial as we often tend to believe. Thinking that what we have taken other times is fine and that it hasn’t bothered us can be a superficial and ineffective way of proceeding, as well as risky in some cases. The doctor should return to the center of this choice. To better understand how to orient yourself on March 29 at 15.00 you can follow the Anti-inflammatory meeting in streaming on breaking latest news and on the Corriere Salute Facebook page: what you should ask your doctor before taking them. Massimo Andreoni (Director of the School of Infectious Diseases University Tor Vergata of Rome and President of SIMIT) , Claudio Cricelli (President of SIMG) and Francesco Scaglione (Director SC Chemical-Clinical Analysis and Microbiology ASST GOM Niguarda; Director of the School of Specialization in Pharmacology and Clinical Toxicology University of the Milan studios).