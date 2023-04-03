The air conditioner filter must always be cleaned correctly because not doing so exposes your health to serious consequences, so it is something that should not be underestimated.

We clean every corner of the house but often we don’t think about how much the filters are important. This applies to those of the air conditioner, the vacuum cleaner, the car. Many people never clean these areas thinking that there is no need but in reality every type of filter must be cleaned and replaced when worn out.

It’s not just a matter of cleaning but of health, since these elements capture dirt, germs and dust and truly become a set of pathogens that can have far more serious conditions than you can imagine. The air conditioner filter should be cleaned at least twice a year before using it d’estate then in the spring and then when it finally closes then in fall. In this way it is kept sanitized and dirt is eliminated, even the one that commonly forms when it is stationary and is not used. These steps are very important, obviously if it is also used as a form of heating the procedure must be done more often.

Cleaning the air conditioner filter: be aware of the consequences

The filters require cleaning and maintenance, in this way they allow the conditioner to function correctly and to always emit clean air and above all with the right power. The problem with a dirty filter is primarily that it sends out all that has accumulated such as dust and bacteria but also that it has more difficulty determining the cold air, therefore it consumes much more, the refrigerant gas runs out sooner and the engine goes under strain. First you go to remove the door outside of the air conditioner, remove the filters and wash them with water and a mild detergent, let them dry thoroughly and reposition them only when they are perfectly dry. Then with the vacuum cleaner clean the entire internal compartment and the one in which you have access to remove the dust. With a damp cloth, not very wet, go clean the split which allow the air to be directed into the environment. In this way each part will be properly sanitized and ready for use.

Even the motor it can be cleaned, here for the water it must not enter, you can use the vacuum cleaner perhaps if you have the cordless one or one that can be disassembled and becomes short to be able to get anywhere. Also pay attention to all the components, check that they are intact and that there are no holes possibly caused by birds or animals trying to enter. There are also sanitizing sprays on the market but in reality this procedure is sufficient, if you really want to go overboard, when the filter is very dirty, buy it directly new because the expense is not so excessive.