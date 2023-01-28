“Digitalization of health services and territorial medicine – observes the regional health councilor Luigi Genesio Icardi – are two of the main objectives of Piedmont’s health policy. With the implementation of the Pharmacy of services, which our Region was among the first to activate in its territory, we achieve both results, taking a further and important step to bring healthcare ever closer to Piedmontese citizens. The widespread network of pharmacies is part of the health care system in the area to all intents and purposes, guaranteeing and facilitating access to numerous services, which otherwise require more demanding actions, especially for the most fragile and disadvantaged users”.

“Thanks to the work we are doing together – says the president of the Region Alberto Cirio – pharmacies are returning to being what they used to be, a point of reference for proximity healthcare thanks to a series of services that reach citizens directly, facilitating their access to the local medicine system. The possibility of collecting medicines with only the health card is an extraordinary convenience, especially for those who are not familiar with technology or even with mobile phones”.

This initiative feeds the offer of the “service pharmacy”, which already today allows the Piedmontese to receive a series of services such as booking visits and exams, collecting reports, providing consent to consult the electronic health file and managing proxies.

As of today they are 622.000 the Piedmontese who have already given their consent to consult the electronic health record. In 2022, 43 million dematerialized pharmaceutical prescriptions were issued, used by almost 3 million citizens.