- How to collect medicines with the health card Piemonte region
- Withdrawal of medicines with the health card: in one week almost 12,000 Piedmontese have joined the service TargatoCn.it
- Withdrawal of medicines with health card: the first balance is almost 12,000 members The print
- Piedmont, withdrawal of medicines with health card: 12,000 have activated the service Corriere della Sera
- Withdrawal of medicines with health card: “Service already activated by 11,857 Piedmontese” Radio Gold
- See full coverage on Google News