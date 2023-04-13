Do you know the secret to preparing a balanced and super delicious dish? Let’s find out how to make it together.

To stay fit it is necessary not only to exercise but to follow a healthy diet that does not deprive you of proteins, vitamins and what is necessary to reach your daily requirement.

In fact, experts suggest following some fundamental rules, thanks to which you will be able to obtain tasty dishes that at the same time give you enough energy to face the day and which, however, do not risk making you fall into a calorie deficit.

For a balanced and healthy dish it should be had a combination of foods that contain lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, fibrous vegetables and some fat. However, many of us don’t have time to prepare for births every single day, in fact we let you in on a little secret.

Focus on the method of batch cooking. That is, instead of trying your hand at preparing a single meal, you can take advantage of it and prepare several dishes at once that will be enough for the whole week. By doing so, you will have saved time and money. Not only that, but at the same time you will be able to maintain a balanced diet.

The secret to creating balanced meals

To prepare balanced dishes is not as difficult as you think. In fact, as mentioned above, the key is to be able to maintain a varied balance of everything you need to reach the right amount of calories.

Balanced meals are made up of four key components: proteins, carbohydrates, vegetables and fats. To create a healthy meal, you should divide your plate into equal portions of lean proteins, complex carbohydrates and fibrous vegetables. Then, top it all off with a little fat, perhaps adding a drizzle of olive oil.

How to make healthy and balanced dishes

Let’s start with the proteins. Here you are spoiled for choice. You can go for a steak, or chicken breast. While you are preparing the cooking of the aforementioned, you can proceed to prepare the rest. Once the protein cooking, you can also add some oil, to obtain that small amount of fat necessary to achieve a balanced and healthy dish. As far as adding carbs, be careful about the types you eat. Simple carbohydrates only raise blood glucose levels and provide little nutrition. So opt for complex carbohydrates like starchy vegetables, whole grains and legumes. In fact, the latter will be able to provide energy not only in the form of sugar, but also in terms of fiber and vitamins.

Now let’s move on to the fibers, which give your body many benefits. In fact, they slow the rate at which sugars are absorbed into the bloodstream, maintain feelings of satiety, and have even been linked to a reduced risk of cancer. You can choose between a wide variety of vegetables, such as green beans, asparagus and broccoli. Let’s finish with healthy fats. Contrary to what you may think, these are good for you though they must be consumed in moderation. They can be taken by adding oil, avocado or eggs to your dish, but be careful, do not overdo the proportions.

