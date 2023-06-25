How to cure candida: 3 do’s and don’ts

Candida is a widespread problem among women, which can also recur frequently. Thanks to a few small tricks it can still be cured.

The female intimate apparatus is particularly delicate and needs special attention, especially if you don’t want to encounter unpleasant situations. Despite this, however, it should be emphasized that infections cannot be ruled out a priori, but indeed in some cases they can occur with particular frequency and become really annoying.

Knowing your body therefore becomes important to try to perceive the signals from which it is deduced that the disturbance is on the way and understand how to heal.

One of the most common ailments is certainly candida, which can occur at any age, sometimes even suddenly. Fortunately, trying to stem it is not so impossible.

It is possible to cure candida

It is not so impossible to cure candida, but to achieve the goal it is good to recognize it and act promptly. The symptoms are more or less always the same, i.e. severe intimate itching, redness and irritation of the external genitalia, but above all burning and usually white-flaky losses like coagulated milk.

A gynecological visit allows you to diagnose candida – Tantasalute.it

First of all, there are three actions that it would be good to do. It is good to take lactic ferments (on medical advice) to restore the bacterial flora, use an acid PH intimate cleanser and use a soothing cream to calm itching based on oat extract.

However, there are also three habits carried forward by many, but which turn out to be harmful, especially if too frequent: wearing underwear with synthetic fabric, not wearing clothes such as jeans (especially tight-fitting models) and limiting the intake of foods containing yeasts and sugars, in addition to alcohol.

If you really want to cure candida it is important to eliminate the causes that caused it, in addition to incorrect habits, in such a way as to reduce the chances that it can recur. Affected are above all women of childbearing age, but also those in menopause and the immunosuppressed (with deficits in the immune system), cancer patients who are following a treatment based on chemotherapy or radiotherapy, people who are undergoing therapy based on antibiotics, pregnant women (the problem is favored by hormonal changes), diabetics, those who do vaginal douches with neutral or alkaline pH, those who are experiencing a period of severe stress, girls/adolescents who have not yet had their menarche.

It may be the cause of the problem the continuous intake of antibiotics, which affects the vaginal bacterial flora, leading to the development of colonies of different germs and bacteria. Thus we arrive at appearance of vaginitis o vulvo-vaginitis (in case it also affects the external genitalia), but without any interest in the uterus and ovaries.

But an important role can also be played by i foods too high in sugar and sexual relations with infected partnersan episode that can lead to candidiasis even in men.

