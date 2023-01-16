Do you know what tinnitus is? These are those “phantom noises” that people with hearing problems hear.

In fact, this symptomatology appears when the affected subject has a hearing loss and is perceived even in the absence of environmental phenomena that directly cause them.

In short, those who suffer from tinnitus cause a more or less strong annoyance when these symptoms appear.

But what are the most common symptoms? Are there natural remedies to beat tinnitus? Can they be related to other diseases? Today we are going to answer these questions in the article.

What are the most common symptoms of tinnitus?

As we have seen, tinnitus is a “ghost noise” that affected individuals hear without any environmental cause.

These can show up in the form of a buzz, hiss, hiss and much more and can have different intensities. In fact, as we have seen, in some subjects they can be strong and extremely annoying, while in others they do not cause particular problems.

A further difference concerns the frequency with which these symptoms occur: in some subjects they rarely occur while in others they can occur several times during the day, both during wakefulness and during sleep.

But what are the most common causes that explain the appearance of these symptoms? Let’s start right away by saying that the causes are numerousbut they all lead to one thing in common: hearing loss.

In fact, if you suffer from tinnitus, we advise you to contact your doctor immediately, to be able to investigate in detail the cause that leads you to have it.

Two possible causes of tinnitus can be stress and depression. Indeed, these symptoms are closely connected to a part of the brain, represented by limbic system. Well, in the case of tinnitus this area of ​​the brain does not work properly and, therefore, it is advisable to consult a doctor.

Yet, these are not the only causes that can lead to the appearance of tinnitus: we also have acoustic trauma and ear diseases which, as you well know, can lead to hearing loss.

Other possible factors that can favor the appearance of tinnitus are: alterosclerosis, tumors, thyroid disorders and much more. In short, we reiterate once again that, when these symptoms appear, you should contact a doctor to avoid that it could be a much more serious pathology.

Tinnitus and cervical: is there a correlation?

There is one last cause that we want to investigate when we talk about tinnitus. This is cervical tinnitus, so called because it can appear following a whiplash. Similarly, you can get one if, after waking up, you make a wrong movement.

Attention: we want to remind you that the doctor you will need to contact in case of tinnitus appearance is the ENT who, as you can well imagine, will ask you many questions to identify the cause of the problem in detail.

How are tinnitus treated?

Now that we have discovered in detail what tinnitus is and what it is caused by, we can go one step further, talking about the cure.

However, it should be emphasized from the outset that there is no single therapy capable of curing this pathology. All this is normal, also considering the multitude of causes that can generate these phantom noises.

Consequently, it is important that the ENT, after identifying the cause of your tinnitus, collaborates in synergy with other professionals, such as osteopaths, psychologists etc.

For example, if the cause of tinnitus is given by jaw problems, it will be necessary to consult a dentist. Instead, if these are caused by mental alterations, the subject will be referred to the psychotherapist.

