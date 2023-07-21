how to cure sunburn from uv rays

IT’S ALWAYS BETTER TO PREVENT – Sunburns are painful and also potentially dangerous: they cause premature aging of the skin and predispose to melanoma, the very dangerous skin cancer. For this reason it is necessary to avoid them as much as possible: even if you only have a few days to spend at the beach, it is wrong “gorge” on the sun, thinking that, in any case, we will return immediately to the city and that we will have time to “dispose of”. Finding yourself in the evening red like prawns, sore and, perhaps, covered in bubbles, is not a gift we give ourselves and it is a bad strategy to earn the tan that we dream of: once the redness has passed, in fact, the skin will become dry and peel off in a decidedly unaesthetic way, leaving us as pale as before and without keeping any trace of tan. A good sunscreen, on the other hand, with the filter suitable for our phototype, guarantees us protection, lengthens safe exposure times and, slowly, helps us tan.

WHO IS MOST AT RISK – They are more exposed to sunburn people with light skin, children under three years and all of us in the first exposures to sunlight. The rules of prevention are well known: expose yourself to the sun gradually and with adequate protection, pay attention to reflective surfaces such as water and sand and be aware of the exposure time on windy days, when the heat on the skin is not felt. THE very young children they should never be exposed to the sun, but let them play in the shade, after applying a good full-screen cream, preferably specific for children. Particular care must be reserved for face skin, more delicate than the epidermis of the body, even when the tan is already consolidated: the risk is to find oneself at the end of the summer with a face full of wrinkles and skin stressed by photo-ageing.

HOW TO RUN FOR COVERS – If we find ourselves in a situation where the damage has already been done, here are some tips to mitigate the discomfort of sunburn, at least the mildest ones. The first step is, of course, inavoid any further exposure to sunlight, at least for a few days and until the burnt parts heal. In these cases, not even a high-factor cream protects us completely and the shelter of an umbrella is of little use: the sun’s rays are reflected by the sand and reach us anyway. It is more useful to wear one T-shirt or a long-sleeved and non-transparent shirt, to keep on the edge even while taking a bath. If the redness is mild and the damage is limited to the sensation of having the skin a little warm, a good moisturizer and an after sun, or some home remedy such as a aloe vera gel, for its soothing and refreshing properties. It may also be useful to immerse yourself in a bathtub full of fresh water, after having dissolved a few spoonfuls of starch. After the bath it is advisable to leave the skin uncovered as much as possible and, in the following days, to wear loose and fresh clothes, preferably in natural fibers, the fabric of which does not rub against the irritated skin. In any case, always drink plenty of water.

IN CASE OF BLISTERS AND BUBBLES – If the area is red in an intense and widespread way, and if bubbles and small blisters appear, it means that the sunburn is actually a burn and should be treated as such. In these cases it is advisable to trust to the advice of the pharmacist, who will be able to assess the situation and indicate the most suitable product, able to cure the injuries and, at the same time, keep the injured part disinfected and soothe the pain. While awaiting his advice, it is good to remember that bubbles and blisters must not be touched, much less broken, to avoid the risk of infection; on injured skin you should not never apply ice, but only a few compresses of sterile gauze soaked in fresh water. After having heard the opinion of the pharmacist, it is possible to take a paracetamol tablet before going to sleep, to alleviate the painful symptoms and lower the body temperature.

WHEN TO CALL THE DOCTOR – In some cases the situation may become the responsibility of the doctor. It should be called without delay if, in addition to burns, other symptoms appear, such as fever, general malaise, headache, dizziness and the symptoms do not disappear within a few hours of rest in a cool environment and after taking an antipyretic drug. Aid becomes even more urgent if you experience dizziness, fainting, high fever and if you feel very bad.

