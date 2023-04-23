How to cut rosemary? – These tips will help you get it right

Rosemary is one of those great evergreen herbs that can be found in almost every garden these days. Packed with antioxidants and with a deliciously refreshing scent, rosemary adds a Mediterranean touch to numerous dishes and even cocktails. Its flowers attract bees and its aroma repels mosquitoes – what’s not to love about that? But so that it rewards you with its wonderful taste for years, you should of course know how to cut rosemary. When is the best time to do this? How do you proceed and what should you pay attention to? Read on and remember our tips for a thriving and healthy rosemary bush!

When to cut rosemary?

Whether fertilizing strawberries with coffee grounds or cutting the rosemary – there is a lot to do in the garden in the spring months. Before we tell you how to cut rosemary, you should first know when is the best time to do it. The wrong pruning at the wrong time can actually affect the plant in the long term and lead to growth problems.

So – when to cut rosemary? According to experts, the perfect time for pruning is in spring, right after flowering. If you have overwintered the plant indoors, you should only cut it when there is no longer any danger of frost. By pruning the rosemary in spring, you encourage a second bloom in late summer. Usually you can prune the plant until about August – but not after that, otherwise it cannot prepare for the cold winter months.

How to cut rosemary? – Here’s how to do it right

Before cutting your rosemary, make sure your secateurs are sharp and clean. Dirty and blunt scissors can result in cracked cuts, making the plant significantly more susceptible to pests and bacteria. First cut off all the flowers with a pair of sharp pruning shears and then use pruning shears to trim the long stems. Very important – if you want to cut the rosemary properly, you should make sure that you don’t cut it too far, because rosemary cannot sprout again from old wood. It is also important that the branches do not get in each other’s way and that they receive sufficient light.

And here again step by step how to cut rosemary:

Cut off non-lignified shoots above the lignified area with a sharp and clean knife or secateurs.

Cut off heavily woody, diseased, withered and old branches.

Since branches that are too close together hinder each other’s growth, you can also remove them.

Cut out a few branches from the middle and always harvest the plant evenly from all sides.

Always cut rosemary around midday, as that is when its aroma is most intense.

To avoid damaging the rosemary, always harvest whole branches and not just individual leaves.

Shape the rosemary

Want to cut and shape your rosemary? Then imagine how exactly the plant should look like and then cut off the branches with sharp pruning shears. If more than a third of a branch has to be removed, it is best to cut back the rosemary gradually. To get a clean shape, start at the edges and slowly work your way inward. Cut the top shoots horizontally in a straight line to the desired height. It is particularly important that you give the branches about a season to recover from the pruning before you reach for the scissors again.

To encourage bushier growth, it is best to prune the plant while it is young and the branches are only a few inches tall. Pruning earlier causes the branches to split, making the rosemary bushier and fuller. Try to always cut the branches at a slight angle and save the cuttings for use in the kitchen.

How to cut rosemary: This is how the radical cut works

Sometimes it may happen that a radical cut is necessary. This is often the case when the plant is not pruned for a long period of time and you are pruning woody rosemary, for example. So in order to save your plant and keep using it, you obviously have to use scissors. Even with a strong pest infestation or serious diseases, a radical pruning is recommended.

How to proceed with the radical pruning of rosemary: