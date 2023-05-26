how to deal with it and cure it. Advice for parents. Interview with Dr. Adelia Lucattini

dthe Marialuisa Roscino

Headache or headache is one of the most common problems among children, especially in school age. How can you deal with it and cure it? What are the main types of primary headaches in children? How to recognize an anxiety and depression headache in children? What advice can parents give to help their children deal with this health problem in these cases?

We talk about all this and much more with Dr. Adelia Lucattini, Psychiatrist and Psychoanalyst of children and adolescents of the Italian Psychoanalytical Society and the International Psychoanalytical Association

Dr. Lucattini, headache is one of the most common problems in children, how is it possible to deal with it?

You have to take your child’s complaints seriously. In fact, 25% of school-age children have one headache episode a year. It is important for parents to be able to recognize the various types of headaches so as not to get too alarmed or ignore them thinking it is a whim. If the episodes of headache or stomach ache (abdominal migraine) recur, the child should be seen by the pediatrician and neurologist for a check-up.

At what age do you most often find yourself faced with a child or a child with migraine?

We know that in Italy, migraine is the most frequent disorder in children, affecting 30% of school-age children (6-11 years) and 14% of preteens and adolescents (12-18 years).

What are the main types of primary headaches in children?

The most frequent forms are migraine simple e tension headache. Less diagnosed, but frequent is migraine with visual or auditory aura in which children before the migraine attack see sparks (sparkling scotomas), cobwebs, colored spots or hear whistles (tinnitus), echoes, tinklings.

Also, the first symptom during a migraine attack is the phonophobiaa disorder for which the noise in the classroom, at children’s parties indoors, at the cinema, are not bearable.

Migraine can be accompanied by night terrors (night terrors), a partial awakening from deep sleep with a state of intense agitation and parasonnienon-pathological sleep disorders, anxiety and depression.

How is it possible to recognize an anxiety and depression headache?

Anxious or depressed children never get headaches unless they have a personal predisposition or familiarity with migraines. THE migraine childrenInstead, because of the pain (head or belly), of phonophobia and for the fact not to be believed for a long time, they are anxioustense and hypervigilant. Also, they are afraid to go to school, they don’t want to go to parties. For a delay in diagnosis, due to physical and psychological suffering, they can also develop one reactive depression.

Could one of the main reasons be the frequency of the disturbance?

Certainly, one episode a year is not traumatic, but if the child has one or more attacks a week or a chronic migraine, anxious-depressive reactions are inevitable. Physical pain is traumatizing in itself, it decreases mental defenses, it makes us more fragile and vulnerable. Anxiety and depression increase pain once a migraine attack has started and can even trigger it.

How much can the frequency of pain affect the quality of life of children?

Very very much. In children, difficulty understanding the nature of the disorder, not knowing how to manage it, not receiving a painkiller promptly, not feeling understood, not being believed, being scolded for being “complaining”, having school difficulties, are all psychologically traumatic elements.

Furthermore, night awakenings are terrifying and tiring, so during the day they are hyperactive and distracted, while in the evening they are afraid to go to sleep. If left undiagnosed and untreated, children’s migraine also undermines the quality of life of the parents as well. If one or both parents suffer or have suffered from some form of migraine, they are very sorry and feel guilty.

In your opinion, how is it possible to cure headaches in children in these cases?

First of all, a correct diagnosis is needed. Since there are various types of primary headachethe trend over time is different. Certainly, if treated, the crises are increasingly rare and the pain control effective. In the chronic forms, symptomatic pharmacological therapy with painkillers as needed and prophylactic with specific drugs may be necessary. Some forms regress, others are recurrent, they recur over time especially following both physical and psychological stressful events.

Help from psychotherapy Do you think it can be effective?

Psychoanalytic analysis and psychotherapy are very effective, as they act on anxiety and depression. Furthermore, children with migraine need psychoanalytic support to understand the disorder, manage crises and regain self-confidence. The intervention of the child psychoanalyst always involves interviews with the parents. In some cases, therapy of the child and parents together is indicated.

Do you think a multidisciplinary visit is effective in this regard?



Absolutely yes. All the professional figures involved in the care of the child who may be a neurologist, child neuropsychiatrist, paediatrician, neuropsychologist, general practitioner and developmental age psychoanalyst, it is good that they work together to respond to both the diagnostic and treatment needs of the child, his parents and family.

What advice can you give to parents who are concerned about this common health problem in their children?

–

Go to the specialist as soon as possiblehave patience and trust in care. It is necessary to exclude that headache depends on other factors (secondary headache) such as infections (e.g. influenza, sinusitis or meningitis), trauma due to falls or minor head injuries, problems with the teeth and jaws (e.g. malocclusions), vision problems (myopia).

Once the diagnosis of primary headache has been received, scrupulously follow the indications.

–

Start psychoanalytic therapy without delay and without fear. If it is inevitable that the suffering of children is unbearable for the parents, it is even more so in parents with migraines who are very identified with their children. Psychoanalytic psychotherapy and analysis are of great help to everyone.

–

Follow the doctor’s instructions on pain control by administering the therapy at the right dosage and at the onset of the migraine crisis

–

Don’t be overprotectivechildren soon learn to know their own headaches and to ask for parental intervention.

–

Encourage them to play sportsalso trying different disciplines until you find the most suitable one, which you like and doesn’t trigger headaches.

–

Encourage them to hang out with their friendsin less stressful situations. Being alone never helps.

–

Activate the personalized educational program at school (PDP), which is required by the Special Educational Needs (SEN) Act for children with migraines, as they may sometimes need to leave the classroom. Furthermore, absences for medical check-ups and psychotherapy are justified.