How to deal with type 2 disease

Dhe term diabetes mellitus, translated from ancient Greek and Latin as “honey flow,” was introduced into medical vocabulary in ancient times. Doctors are said to have diagnosed “diabetes” by simply letting the patient’s urine melt in their mouth: an overly sweet taste was an indication that far too much sugar was being excreted in the urine. To this day, the term diabetes combines a series of disorders of the sugar metabolism that lead to a permanent, pathological increase in blood sugar.

The finding is often part of the metabolic syndrome, so it can occur in combination with other concomitant diseases, such as disorders of carbohydrate metabolism, increased blood fats, high blood pressure or obesity. Medically, we differentiate between type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is the rarer form of diabetes. It usually occurs in childhood or adolescents, but can also affect adults. Here, antibodies torpedo the cells that produce the vital hormone insulin in our pancreas. It has the task of quickly selling the sugar that gets into the blood with food intake to our body cells. If there is not enough insulin, this transport does not take place, the sugar continues to circulate in the bloodstream and creates the “honey-sweet” broth.