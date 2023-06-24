How to defend ourselves from the scorching heat: tips to avoid cramps, fainting, heat strokes

When it’s too hot, the body’s thermoregulation system is altered and goes into alarm, triggering the reactions needed to dissipate too much heat, first of all sweating. The heat causes dehydration and an increase in body temperature: it is necessary to be able to reintroduce lost fluids and to lower body temperature as much as possible. When humidity is very high, sweat does not evaporate quickly and body heat is therefore not eliminated effectively. In this case the body temperature rises rapidly and can damage several vital organs and the brain itself. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause mild ailments, such as cramps, fainting, edema, or more serious ones, such as congestion, heat stroke, dehydration. Furthermore, extreme heat conditions can lead to a worsening of the health conditions of people with pre-existing chronic diseases.

June 24, 2023

