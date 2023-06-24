How to defend yourself from the scorching heat: tips to avoid cramps, fainting, heat strokes

What happens to the body when it gets too hot

When it’s too hot, the body’s thermoregulation system is altered and goes into alarm, triggering the reactions needed to dissipate too much heat, first of all sweating. The heat causes dehydration and an increase in body temperature: it is necessary to be able to reintroduce the lost liquids and to lower the body temperature as much as possible. However, when humidity is very high, sweat does not evaporate quickly and body heat is therefore not eliminated effectively. In this case the body temperature rises rapidly and can damage several vital organs and the brain itself. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause mild ailments, such as cramps, fainting, edema, or more serious ones, such as congestion, heat stroke, dehydration. Furthermore, extreme heat conditions can lead to a worsening of the health conditions of people with pre-existing chronic diseases.

Avoid direct exposure to the sun

During the hot hours it is recommended not to go out and avoid direct exposure to the sun. Walks in green or busy areas are also not recommended because ozone levels rise in the air in summer: this pollutant, which forms in the presence of high solar radiation, can cause respiratory problems and is especially dangerous for asthmatic children and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The consequences of dehydration

The loss of fluids from the body greater than that introduced can cause dangerous metabolic alterations which also manifest themselves with serious neurological symptoms. The main symptoms of dehydration are: thirst, weakness, dizziness, palpitations, anxiety, dry skin and mucous membranes, muscle cramps, lowering of blood pressure. Those suffering from heart failure and tachycardia are more exposed to alterations in electrolyte balance. Excessive heat also activates inflammatory mechanisms and reduces the immune system, increasing the risk of contracting respiratory infections.

How to manage air conditioning

The first rule is to set it at a temperature between 25-27°C and in any case never lower than 24°C, making sure that the transition from hot to cold is always gradual. With a “jump” of 2-3°C you can have respiratory problems, such as colds and sore throats. Excessive cold increases the likelihood of respiratory tract infections, musculoskeletal pain, headaches, indigestion and stomach aches, conjunctivitis by two and a half times, and even toothache can get worse. In the car, the temperature must be adjusted so that there is a difference of no more than 5°C between inside and outside.

How to dress

Open shoes, light and light non-adherent clothes in natural fibers (such as cotton or linen), to avoid synthetics, which prevent perspiration. Wear sunglasses, as well as a light, light-colored hat, preferably with wide brims that reduce the dose of solar radiation on the forehead by six times, by three times that on the nose and by two times on the cheeks. At night you can sleep however you want, with or without pajamas.

What to eat

The organism is not designed to adapt drastically to changes, but to have resources to draw on. The key to dealing with high temperatures is the availability of liquids, vitamins, mineral salts and antioxidants, which, from a nutritional point of view, translates into a habit (which must be strongly consolidated) of eating fruit and vegetables. A more hydrated and more protected body better copes immediately with the stress brought by the heat.

What to drink

The only liquids compatible with hydration that does not involve a heavy load of sugars are water, infusions and herbal teas without sugar and sweeteners: the thirst-quenching quality of a sugary drink is very low. Pay attention to the temperature of the drinks: a liquid that is too cold gives a signal to which the body reacts by producing more heat. You can drink a cold drink, but you have to let it go down slowly in the stomach.

Advice for athletes

Muscle metabolism heats up a lot and it’s good not to do intense physical activity between 11 and 18. When you play sports you need to drink even more than the recommended two liters a day. With the excessive loss of mineral salts through sweat, the risk of experiencing cardiac arrhythmias or heat strokes increases due to the increase in internal temperature. It is therefore better to reduce the phases of more intense effort by alternating them with long recoveries to allow the body to lower the body temperature.

How to defend children

In children, thermoregulation systems still don’t work properly: it’s easier for them to dehydrate easily (even under an umbrella) and not feel the need to drink. In summer, an average daily temperature increase of about 4°C is associated, for example, with a 12 percent increase in pediatric hospitalizations for respiratory causes. In newborns, it is possible to reduce the risks by breastfeeding them more often, checking their temperature frequently, refreshing them with lukewarm showers and opening the diaper when possible, covering them rarely with light clothes and avoiding exposing them to the sun.

How to defend the elderly

The elderly are more susceptible to heat, because the ability to adapt metabolism and physiological functions to climatic variations decreases with age. It is necessary to keep them away from the sun in dehumidified and air-conditioned environments. The dehumidification of the air causes the body’s thermoregulation system to work. The advice is not to leave the house, not even to take the elderly person to an air-conditioned room: the temperature range suffered during the journey would be too harmful. The elderly may also have a reduced sense of thirst and therefore need to be encouraged to drink, even if they do not feel the need to.

The effectiveness of drugs

Heat could also hamper the effectiveness of some drugs used to treat psychiatric illnesses, reducing their effects and interfering with body temperature regulation, particularly among the elderly. Some medications increase the risk of heat-related death, such as antipsychotics, which can suppress thirst causing people to become dehydrated. There are medicines that work differently depending on body temperature and how dehydrated the patient is, such as lithium, a very powerful and widely used mood stabilizer often prescribed for people with bipolar disorder.

What happens to the brain

The most fragile organ in the face of dehydration is the brain, which no longer functions to its fullest potential and, for example, may have problems with concentration, memory, ability to control. We become “more irritable” because the part most sensitive to heat would appear to be the frontal cortex, responsible for planning and controlling behavior. It has been estimated that a 1°C increase in external temperatures increases the appearance of mental disorders by more than 5 percent. An interesting study involving Boston students during a heat wave in 2016 found that the group who worked in a classroom without air conditioning performed 13% worse on cognitive tests than their peers who were in the cooler ; the reaction time was also 13% slower.

The increase in aggression

When people are unable to think well due to the heat, they are likely to experience frustration which in turn can lead to an increase in impulsivity and consequently to episodes of aggression and violence because the levels of serotonin in the brain, which the other things keep aggression at bay, it is strongly influenced by high temperatures (the most heinous crimes, but also the most banal quarrels between motorists, the news tells us, are more frequent in the summer). There are numerous studies linking extreme heat with an increase in violent crime. Just a 1-2 degree increase in temperature would lead to a 3-5% increase in aggression. It is estimated that by 2090, climate change could be responsible for up to a 5% increase in crime globally.

The drop in pressure

The main consequence on the cardiovascular system is the reduction of blood pressure, which in turn increases the risk of syncope, which is especially high during the transition from lying down to standing. The drop in blood pressure increases the rate and contractility of the heart, which pumps like hell to keep blood pressure at normal levels. Furthermore, dehydration caused by heat increases the likelihood of blood clots forming which then block the arteries causing heart attacks and strokes, whose mortality increases by 16 and 21 percent respectively during heat waves.

Heat stress

It is caused by a collapse of peripheral vessels with insufficient blood supply to the brain. The symptomatology can arise during physical activity in an excessively hot environment, especially in non-acclimatized subjects, with reduced cardiac efficiency (insufficient compensation on the occasion of widespread peripheral vasodilatation) due to a decreased blood volume due to dehydration. It manifests itself with profuse sweating, a sense of slight disorientation, general malaise, weakness, nausea, vomiting, headache, tachycardia and hypotension, oliguria (decreased urine), confusion, irritability. If it’s not diagnosed and treated right away, it can progress to heatstroke.

The heatstroke

Heatstroke is thermal stress due to high temperatures and high humidity and can also occur indoors. It is a medical emergency to be dealt with by calling an ambulance: the body temperature rises rapidly (in 10-15 minutes) above 40°C. Warning signs include headache, dizziness, agitation, nausea and vomiting, weakness or cramps, tiredness, and general malaise. The skin becomes pale, hot and dry, the heart rate and breathing quicken. Confusion and disorientation, seizures, and loss of consciousness may appear as blood pressure drops to full-blown shock. While waiting for the ambulance it is advisable to put ice or cold water on the forehead, groin, hollow of the arms, use a fan, remove the clothes and lay the patient down with his legs raised.

The sunstroke

Sunstroke is due to excessive exposure to sunlight: the symptoms are evident on the skin, which becomes red and burns. The body temperature rises and there is malaise and nausea. Useful to go in the fresh air and lie down with your legs raised.

Cramps

Cramps are caused by a loss of sodium, due to sweating, and a consequent modification of the water-salt balance, or they derive from venous diseases of the lower limbs. Cramps can occur in the elderly who drink little fluid and in people, even young people, who perform physical activity without replenishing enough fluid lost through sweating.

Congestion

It is caused by the intake of frozen drinks in an overheated body, during or immediately after meals, which causes excessive blood flow to the abdomen, which can slow down or block digestive processes. The first symptoms are sweating and chest pain.

Edema

It is caused by fluid retention in the lower limbs as a result of prolonged peripheral vasodilatation. A simple and effective remedy is to keep the legs raised and perform gentle movements from time to time to promote venous reflux, or, take cold showers on the lower limbs, from bottom to top and from inside to outside until at the top of the thigh.

