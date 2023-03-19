And antibiotic naturala real “green” weapon, a kitchen spice with a thousand virtues, also helps to digest quickly e deflate the belly. Il coriander holds many surprises: not only is it an excellent natural preservative that can keep food fresh and healthy, but it also boasts exceptional effects antibacterialsand is rich in minerals.

As evidenced by the evidence of its use dating back to 5000 years before Christ, coriander is one of the oldest spices: some believed that it was poisonous, others that it was miraculous for curing plague and epilepsy and for making childbirth painless. The Roman people used it a lot because of its spicy aroma and, according to what Pliny tells us, if you put some seeds under your pillow at sunrise, fever and headache disappear.

What is coriander, exceptional natural antibiotic

Il coriander (Coriander sativum), also known by the name of “Chinese parsley”, is an annual herbaceous plant native to the eastern Mediterranean countries, belonging to the Umbelliferae family and cultivated all over the world.

The Latin word “coriander” has its roots in the Greek one “corys” (bedbug), followed by the suffix “below” (resembling), in reference to the supposed resemblance to the smell of the green bug, emanated by squeezing or rubbing the coriander leaves. “Coriander” indica “something that is good for man“, While “sativum “means “suitable for cultivation”. Both the leaves, hotter and appreciated above all in the East, and the fruits, grains similar to pepper, yellow and with a sweetish taste reminiscent of lemons, are used of this plant.

Coriander, an ally to deflate the belly

Coriander contains many minerals”among which iron, potassium, calcium and phosphorus stand out for quantity,” the experts of theHumanitas Research Hospitalhighly specialized hospital, research center and university teaching centre.

“The benefits that can potentially be obtained from the consumption of coriander are different. Its main feature is being able to help against i problems digestives: coriander is indeed carminative (reduces the presence of intestinal gas) and antispasmodicand therefore reduces digestive difficulties and swelling. Reduces tiredness and fatigue and stimulates brain activity, as well as appetite. Coriander also has an effect antibacterial and fungicidal. Among the contraindications, it should be remembered that used in excessive doses it can cause nervous and renal disorders“.

According to Humanitas experts, 100 grams of dried coriander fruits provide 298 calories and contain:

9 g of water

12 g in protein

17 g in lipids

55g of carbohydrates

42g of fiber

709 mg of calcium

16 mg of iron

330 mg of magnesium

409 mg of phosphorus

1267 mg of potassium

35 mg of sodium

4.7 mg of zinc

21 mg of vitamin C

0.23 mg of Thiamine (vitamin B1)

0.29 mg of Riboflavin (vitamin B2)

2.13 mg of Niacin (vitamin B3 or vitamin PP)

100 grams of dried coriander leaves provide 279 calories and contain approximately:

7 g of water

21 g in protein

5 g in lipidi

52 g of carbohydrates

10 g of fiber

7 g of sugars

1246 mg of calcium

42 mg of iron

694 mg of magnesium

481 mg of phosphorus

4466 mg of potassium

211 mg of sodium

4.7 mg of zinc

566 mg of vitamin C

1252 mg of Thiamine (vitamin B1)

1500 mg of Riboflavin (vitamin B2)

10.7 mg Niacin (vitamin B3 or vitamin PP)

0.6 mg of vitamin B6

274 µg of vitamin B9 or folic acid

293 µg of vitamin A retinol eq.

1.03 mg of vitamin E

1359 μg of vitamin K

Why Use Coriander?

The components of coriander, linalool, flavonoids and vitamins, have a beneficial effect mainly on the organs responsible for digestion and in the absorption of food, starting from the stomach.

The consumption of coriander seeds helps digestion, protects the liver and ensures its functionality. It is also a plant that relaxes the intestine, therefore it fights problems related to irritable bowel and reduces any contractions of its walls.

Another important property is that of being antiseptic e antibacterialin particular it seems to be efficient in contrasting a dangerous bacterium such as Escherichia coli.

The mechanism antibioticin particular of its oil, has been highlighted by research by the University of Beira Interior (Portugal), directed by Dr. Fernanda Domingues and published in the Journal of Medical Microbiology.

Its ability to chelate metals within our body should also be underlined: this plant is able to bind to the molecules of these metals and make them harmless, that is to say less toxic, and therefore favor their elimination. In particular, it would seem that both fresh and dried coriander are able to chelate heavy metals such as mercury, aluminum and lead, metals with which we come into contact every day and which we sometimes introduce, without knowing it, into our body through Foods.

Coriander eliminates intestinal gas, reduces the sense of fatigue, fights inappetence and is a good tonic for brain activity and the nervous system. The seeds are a good remedy against abdominal colic, digestive difficulties and swelling, they have a fungicidal and antibacterial effect and, added to the water in footbaths, they have a relaxing and deflating effect. The infusion is recommended for headaches and migraines, the oil helps in cases of eczema, psoriasis and rosacea, the extract prevents Candida albicans infection, protecting against damage caused by lead poisoning.

Coriander, which counteracts obesity, promotes correct carbohydrate metabolism and fights the formation of free radicals due to stress and toxins, thanks to its antioxidant agents which protect the liver and stimulate its ability to regenerate, is a natural remedy for alcoholics and those suffering from hepatitis C.

How to use coriander

Coriander can be used to flavor soups, legumes, fresh side dishes, colorful salads and vegetables. With the leaves and seeds of the plant we can also prepare relieving and digestive herbal teas, but also a very tasty alternative pesto.

The ground seeds of Chinese parsley are one of the ingredients of curry and “garam masala”, a blend of spices widely used in Indian, South American and oriental cuisine in general, while in Central Europe coriander is used to flavor and aromatize game marinades, pickles, mushrooms, pickles and baked goods. It is used in the liqueur industry to flavor gin and the ancient Chartreuse liqueur, with its characteristic spicy and pungent flavour.

Please note that the information on this page is of a general nature and for informational purposes and in no case replaces the opinion of the doctorthe first reference point to turn to for information, clarifications, and to rely on for advice or exams.