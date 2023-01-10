Fibers and probiotics, but also lots of hydration: here’s how to do a complete detox to improve your physical and mental health

Often when one feels (or sees) particularly fatigued, tired or weighed down, what is needed is a period of detox – from bad habits of all sorts to which (rightly) we all indulge from time to time for a longer or longer time.

In order to have a healthy and fit mind and body, but also for soft and supple skin and strong and shiny hair, in fact, it is imperative to follow a disciplined lifestyle with a nutritionally balanced diet.

And if it is not possible to always follow it, it becomes fundamental detoxify the body with a proper detox process on a regular basis, so that harmful toxins are eliminated from the body.

The truth is that a healthy body already detoxifies itself, however, there is no doubt that we can help our body by increasing the effectiveness of its detoxifying functions, eliminating the bad habits that threaten to overwhelm and overwhelm it.

So here we have put together a list of effective and easy to follow detox tips to get rid of negative toxins and get your body back in shape.

12 detox tips to follow to improve your physical and mental fitness

1. Start your day with water and lemon

Lemon water alkalizes the body and supports the detoxification process of the liver, prepares the system for digestion and hydrates all organs. To detoxify the body with a proper detox process drink a glass of warm water with a slice of lemon first thing in the morning.

2. Eat green vegetables in the morning

Incorporating some green veggies into your morning routine has one alkalizing function for the body and provides a loaded with vital nutrients to start the day. Then add some vegetables to your morning smoothie or use a superfood powder, such as spirulina, chlorella, blue-green algae, matcha…

3. Focus on foods that aid in the detox process and digestion

To facilitate digestion, include in your diet fresh foods such as cabbage and cauliflower, garlic, avocados, beets, carrots and artichokes.

Also add spices such as cinnamon, ginger, turmeric and cumin. These can be added to virtually any dish to enhance flavor and help naturally eliminate toxins from the body.

4. Prefer a light dinner (and not too late)

Dinner should be the lightest meal of the day. A light dinner eaten not too late ensures better digestion. Foods are in fact assimilated more easily by the body without putting pressure on the liver or causing excess gas.

5. Avoid gluten, dairy, sugar and other processed foods

In the detox process it is important to stay away from those foods that are difficult for the body to digest and will put a strain on the immune system and other systems needed for detoxification.

A simple rule then is to avoid processed foodsbut also those containing artificial colours, flavors and preservatives they should be avoided as much as possible.

6. Eat five servings of fruit and vegetables a day

Whether you are vegan, vegetarian or carnivorous, everyone can benefit from a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and legumes. For this the Guidelines for healthy eating recommend to consume five servings of fruit and vegetables a day.

This supports the liver in detoxification and helps the process of eliminating toxins thanks to a healthier digestive tract.

7. Increase your daily fiber intake

Consuming enough fiber is very important to support daily detoxification in our body, as they stimulate movement through the large intestine, which absorbs circulating toxins, excess hormones and cholesterol.

Great sources of fiber are low glycemic index fruit like pears, apples and berries, all vegetables, especially broccoli, carrots, celery and peas, and whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa and oats.

8. Opt for green tea over caffeinated drinks

Caffeinated beverages, such as coffee or black tea, often do more harm than good in the body detox process. To avoid the harmful side effects of caffeinated drinks, replace them with green tea. In addition to cleaning the digestive system, it also helps to increase the body's metabolism, facilitating weight loss.

9. Include probiotics in your daily diet

Yogurt is a superfood, number one ally for a detox lifestyle. Essential source of probiotics, contains bgood aterials that help relieve digestive problems and cleanse the digestive tract.

Be sure to add yogurt, kefir or cottage cheese to your daily diet.

10. Exercise to detox

Moving your body by running, walking, cycling, or even just stretching stimulates the lymphatic system, which is the body’s drainage system that is similar to blood vessels. Exercise helps circulate blood and lymph so toxins go out faster.

Eliminate toxins by sweating it’s another way to be more detox in your daily life.

11. Get enough sleep

In addition to detoxifying the body, it is essential also detoxify the mind.

It is therefore important not to underestimate the importance of a good night’s sleep, since the brain tends to flush out toxins even while sleeping. So be sure to sleep at least between seven and nine hours a night.

12. Breathe deeply with yoga

Take a yoga class to incorporate some deep breathing exercises in your day.

Deep breaths allow the body to fully exchange incoming oxygen for outgoing carbon dioxide, detoxifying the lungs. They have also been shown to slow the heart rate, lower or stabilize blood pressure, and reduce stress.

