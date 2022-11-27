Winter is coming alive. After a month of October accompanied by good weather and mild temperatures, things have rapidly changed since November. The rain and the cold, especially in the evening hours, are gradually appearing. This is obviously leading to a recovery in the circulation of covid-19. This is demonstrated by the cases of new positives on the rise in our country. The last weekly bulletin showed that the incidence is rising and consequently the Rt index has also risen above 1.

But alongside the resumption of the circulation of the covid there is also the flu virus which is starting to affect a lot of people. Even if for the experts the peak is expected between December and January, in these days many Italians are in bed struggling with seasonal ailments. So how to distinguish the symptoms of covid from those of seasonal flu?

How to tell if it’s the flu or covid-19

The covid-19 and the flu viruses present very similarly, especially in the beginning: they both carry fever e respiratory difficultieswith symptoms that especially in frail subjects can become even serious.

In the flu, even without fever, they usually also occur headache insistent, tiredness, muscle and joint pain. These pains can also be present in the case of covid-19, but are more rarely reported by patients.

A typical sign that distinguishes covid-19 is thealteration of taste and smell. However, this symptom must be distinguished from the difficulty of perceiving flavors and smells that is felt when the nose is stuffy. In the case of a severe cold, however, the patient can distinguish between sweet and bitter, while those with the coronavirus cannot. It must be said, however, that with the latest variants in circulation, positivity is not always connected to the alteration of taste and smell.

As for the cough, the typical covid-19 one is dry, irritable and insistent, but very similar to that caused by other flu viruses. To date, therefore, it is very difficult to distinguish from the symptoms whether you have been infected with covid-19 or the flu virus. The most recent form of covid, caused by the Omicron subvariants, generally affects the upper respiratory tract more, while the flu can go lower down. The only way to be able to tell the difference is to undergo a swab.

When to swab

Se i symptoms of covid-1 appear after having had close contact with positive people, then it is necessary to undergo a swab to ascertain the positivity or not. If so, the current rules say 5 days of isolation and a negative swab to be able to go out. The intention of the new government, however, would seem to also eliminate one of the latest restrictions, i.e. goodbye to isolation for asymptomatic subjects or with mild symptoms. The decree could arrive in the coming weeks.

Do I need to get the flu shot?

Of fundamental importance, this year, is the flu vaccine. AIFA has invited doctors to offer the vaccine to subjects at risk at any time during the flu season. It is also very important for them to protect themselves from seasonal flu. In fact, it is not said that a person cannot become infected at the same time with both viruses: covid and flu. In this case science has no evidence regarding the consequences, but certainly with both vaccines you are more protected.