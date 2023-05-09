How to do it right!

Fat hen (or stonecrop), also known as sedum and stonecrop, is a hardy plant that requires little attention and care. It doesn’t matter if you pay attention to it or not – it will still develop. Most of the time these plants just need to be grown and then forgotten about, except for the occasional watering. It is possible to control the growth of Sedum plants with careful pruning, although this is not essential for proper plant development. By cutting off the faded flower heads, you can make the plant more attractive and ensure that future development is not hindered. Find out how to cut your fat hen below!

Drought tolerant fat hen for your garden

Fat hen is a genus of plants with about 400 species. Sedum plants come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from low-growing, ground-covering succulents to upright sedum plants. Most species prefer full sun to part shade – at least 6 hours of direct sun most days is ideal for most Sedum plants to grow.

Sedum plants generally do best in well-drained, sandy, gritty, or sandy-loamy soil that is loose. Sedum is susceptible to root rot and fungal infections when the soil in which it is growing contains excessive amounts of water, which is often the case with heavy, wet clay soils.

The leaves of the upright sedum are characteristically succulent, forming large, upright tufts. In late summer, their stems are topped with huge red, pink, white, or yellow flower heads that are flattened and covered in dense clusters of small flowers. Because of their height and the attractiveness of their flowers, they make a striking addition to the landscape and are particularly suited to borders and pollinator gardens.

When Should You Trim Fat Hen?

It’s not technically necessary to prune sedum plants unless they become overgrown and out of control. When you prune Sedum plants, you can limit overgrowth and potentially make the plants thicker. This is useful when you want your plants to look very tidy. While not harming the plant, it’s important to know when to prune back sedum plants to preserve the star-shaped flowers that most strains produce. For clusters of flowers, it would be beneficial to prune the plant back to limit its overgrowth and prevent tipping over. When you prune Fette Henne, the stems become thicker, making them better able to support the weight of the flowers.

When to prune your sedum depends on whether it is the bushy or creeping form. Both require a specific type of pruning. In early spring, the growth cycle of the sedum begins. You will see new buds springing up from the ground. Now it’s time to cut off the faded flower stalks to make room for new growth.

Tipp: The pruning should not be done in winter or when it is very hot, because this is when the fat hen is most stressed.

How to Properly Prune Sedum

To encourage the sedum plants to produce more flowers during the growing season, prune the stems back ⅓ or ⅔ once. When the creeping sedum plants reach a size that is too big for the available growing space, you should prune them back.

First you should sterilize your secateurs. Use a disinfectant that is suitable for household use and rinse the area thoroughly with water. This method must be repeated for each plant. After that, remove spent stems to make room for new shoots to develop.

If you want to prevent the plant from tipping over, cut the stems about halfway up – you can also do this during the summer. A plant that has become too heavy could benefit from this treatment. Find a spot on the trunk that is directly above a cluster of leaves and make a clean cut there. There is no need to worry because new flowers will grow on the cut stems.

Trim fat hens and encourage more compact growth

When choosing the site for planting sedum, it is important to consider the eventual height of the plants. Some types of plants are short and classified as ground covers, while upright Sedum types can grow up to 60cm. Choosing a size that is appropriate for the space available will help limit the amount of pruning required. If you’ve planted sedum in an area that prevents other plants from thriving, you can encourage more compact growth by cutting back tall sedum species in spring. To remove the stems, simply pinch them just above a leaf node.