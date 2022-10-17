Home Health How to do physical activity without going to the gym, you save a lot of money!
Health

How to do physical activity without going to the gym, you save a lot of money!

by admin
How to do physical activity without going to the gym, you save a lot of money!

There is a lot of talk about the benefits of an active life associated with a good diet, but not everyone has the time to go to the gym. Here’s how you can do physical activity if you don’t have time to get a membership.

Exercises in the gym – Source Pixabay

Nutritionists always insist that a balanced diet alone is a great first step but it is not enough to follow a healthy lifestyle. In fact, a very important role is also played byphysical activity.

Unfortunately, however, the commitments we have every day do not always allow us to be able to enroll in lecture and, for this reason, many wonder if there is a valid alternative. There is, of course, a solution and it is connected to a series of small measures that will surely improve the quality of your life.

Physical activity without going to the gym: what can we do

Especially during the period of the lockdown, when citizens could not move freely and, least of all, go to the gym, many wondered how to exercise to continue to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Woman doing physical activity - Source Pixabay
Woman doing physical activity – Source Pixabay

Many therefore turned to the now so much chat walk, trying to cover ever greater distances and keeping a rather fast pace. While obviously exercising and walking are not exactly the same, experts have made it clear that this type of activity is still advisable.

Walking: what are the useful tips to follow

Science has therefore confirmed that taking a long walk every day is a real cure-all and not only because our body starts moving, but because it also improves posture, breathing and even the quality of sleep.

See also  Early access to Metaverse, Microsoft opened a virtual museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of XBox’s listing

It is therefore advisable to do at least 10,000 steps per day (equivalent to approx 8 km), however, it is not always easy to maintain these standards. However, there are some tricks that we can follow to keep ourselves moving as much as possible.

Woman ready for a walk - Source Piaxabay
Woman ready for a walk – Source Piaxabay

Obviously the first tip is do not get beaten by laziness and remember that, however little, even a little walk after work can be useful. For this, moreover, whenever possible, you must prefer the stairs to the elevator o give up convenient parking near the shop or even do your own errands on foot When possible.

Ultimately it is always good to do frequent breaks from work (estimated every 45 minutes) and indulge in some movement. If, for example, you work at home, you can think of doing a task at each break to get your body moving.

You may also like

Kimi Raikkonen today between Nascar, motorcycle and gym:...

Listeria: from gorgonzola to wurstel, the foods at...

“The medical art. The Paduan School and Medicine...

Which Minister of Health to relaunch the NHS,...

Listeria, batch of sweet gorgonzola withdrawn Italian pastures...

I have to go on a trip to...

Listeria: withdrawn batch of sweet gorgonzola Italian pastures...

At the Idi new minimally invasive surgery, rapid...

the calls of the ministry- breaking latest news

Urinary incontinence for 5 million Italians, strategies to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy