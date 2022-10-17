There is a lot of talk about the benefits of an active life associated with a good diet, but not everyone has the time to go to the gym. Here’s how you can do physical activity if you don’t have time to get a membership.

Nutritionists always insist that a balanced diet alone is a great first step but it is not enough to follow a healthy lifestyle. In fact, a very important role is also played byphysical activity.

Unfortunately, however, the commitments we have every day do not always allow us to be able to enroll in lecture and, for this reason, many wonder if there is a valid alternative. There is, of course, a solution and it is connected to a series of small measures that will surely improve the quality of your life.

Physical activity without going to the gym: what can we do

Especially during the period of the lockdown, when citizens could not move freely and, least of all, go to the gym, many wondered how to exercise to continue to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Many therefore turned to the now so much chat walk, trying to cover ever greater distances and keeping a rather fast pace. While obviously exercising and walking are not exactly the same, experts have made it clear that this type of activity is still advisable.

Walking: what are the useful tips to follow

Science has therefore confirmed that taking a long walk every day is a real cure-all and not only because our body starts moving, but because it also improves posture, breathing and even the quality of sleep.

It is therefore advisable to do at least 10,000 steps per day (equivalent to approx 8 km), however, it is not always easy to maintain these standards. However, there are some tricks that we can follow to keep ourselves moving as much as possible.

Obviously the first tip is do not get beaten by laziness and remember that, however little, even a little walk after work can be useful. For this, moreover, whenever possible, you must prefer the stairs to the elevator o give up convenient parking near the shop or even do your own errands on foot When possible.

Ultimately it is always good to do frequent breaks from work (estimated every 45 minutes) and indulge in some movement. If, for example, you work at home, you can think of doing a task at each break to get your body moving.