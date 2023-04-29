how to do prevention with food

Weight control is not only important for aesthetic or physical performance reasons. “Today, we know many things about cancer and we know for sure, for example, that being overweight and obese, unbalanced diets and a sedentary lifestyle increase the risk of getting sick and worsening the course of the disease – says Vittorio Franciosi, a specialist in oncology – We know that obesity has carcinogenic effects because it induces the production of “inflammatory” substances (some are called oxidants, others cytokines), causes an imbalance between certain hormones, weakens the immune system and acts on some genes that regulate cell growth» .

The question is perhaps naive: is there an “anti-cancer” diet?

“This is a question I often get asked. I would be happy to propose a “recipe” or “an anti-cancer diet”. But, unfortunately, this recipe does not exist. As the Greek physician Hippocrates said already 2400 years ago: “If we were able to provide everyone with the right amount of nourishment and physical exercise, neither in deficiency nor in excess, we would have found the way to health“. No diet alone can “turn on” or “turn off” the switch of cancer, which is a very complicated disease, supported by many intertwined and mutually conditioning factors (environmental, genetic, hereditary, immune, hormonal).

How to navigate the “jungle” of diets?

«The mass media and social networks bombard us with misleading advertisements on cancer prevention, also proposing diets, which are often expensive and difficult to comply with. It is necessary to develop a critical sense, verify the quality of the information, understand the hidden conflicts of interest and ask the trusted doctor for explanations on this information. There is no specific diet capable of preventing cancer but there are recommendations, such as those contained in the European Code against cancer, which reduce the risk of getting cancer by adopting new lifestyles.

Which?

«First, avoid being overweight; follow a healthy diet including whole grains, legumes, vegetables and fruits; limit foods high in calories in sugars or fats; avoid sugary drinks; limit processed meats, red meat, and high-salt foods, and limit alcohol of any kind. Research continues and there are many studies underway, for example, on the possibility that a certain type of diet reduces the risk of developing breast cancer in women with hereditary-familial risk. But these are very complex searches due to the extreme variety of food combinations in the various populations, interactions with other confounding factors and the different genetic constitution of individuals”.

Does a healthy diet also play a role in possible oncological recurrences?

“As for survivors of some types of cancer, we know that overweight and obesity have a negative effect on their chances of recovery. For example, obese women operated on for breast cancer have a higher mortality than non-obese women. The same occurs in obese women operated on for ovarian and endometrial cancer compared to non-obese women. Among men, an increased risk of disease recurrence was observed in overweight and obese patients operated on for prostate cancer and in those operated on for colorectal cancer. However, the effects of the type of diet in these patients are less clear. The recommendation is to correct excess weight by modifying the dietary lifestyle under the supervision of a doctor and to combat a sedentary lifestyle with moderate daily physical activity”.

And when the patient is in treatment?

«If the patient is being treated with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, biological therapy or combined therapies (e.g. chemotherapy and radiotherapy), which can negatively affect the nutritional status, the referring oncologist will evaluate the nutritional status before and during the treatment, using , in a multidisciplinary environment, of other specialists in clinical nutrition. Because nutritional support must be tailored to each patient in a personalized way, based on nutritional conditions, clinical conditions, planned treatments and expected results. “Alternative” diets for cancer treatment are not recommended and are potentially harmful.”