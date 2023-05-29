how to do with drugs online

In the 2023 Income Statement, it is possible to deduct drugs, but what is the procedure with online drugs? Let’s see it together.

Online drug deduction 2023: we are in the season of Tax declaration and, like every year, taxpayers who had to bear medical or veterinary expenses in 2022 can benefit from the fiscal detraction.

Taxpayers who enter health care costs in Model 730 2023 can take advantage of the 19% deduction.

But how to deal with buying medicines online? Let’s see it together.

Online drug deduction 2023: which drugs can be purchased online

In recent years, purchases have multiplied from online pharmacy.

Obviously you cannot buy prescription drugs online, they can only be sold at one physical pharmacy.

Through online pharmacies, citizens can buy so-called “over-the-counter drugs”, such as painkillers, anti-inflammatories, supplements and the wide range of products related to health and wellness.

Online drug deduction 2023: what is the procedure to deduct them

In order to obtain the deduction of online medicines, it is necessary to contact the subjects authorized to trade medicines online.

On the site of Ministry of HealthIndeed, it is possible to consult thelist of online pharmacies authorized for sale.

Obviously the deduction can be made for the categories of medicines for which it is foreseen.

Expenses for the purchase of all medicines, including homeopathic, phytotherapeutic, veterinary, galenic preparations and medical devices can be deducted. are excluded from the deduction supplements (because they belong to the food area).

In order to get the deduction, there are two ways:

Accept that the online pharmacy sends the invoice for the purchased products directly to the Revenue Agency (so as to directly enter the pre-compiled Model 730);

Request the receipt or the speaking receipt. However, it is important that the buyer’s tax code, the amount and the type of product purchased are highlighted (to verify any deductibility).

To locate the product typeyou can opt for the generic indication with the words “drug” or “medicine”, often indicated with specific acronyms or terminologies (such as OTC or SOP).

Taking into account the indications of the Privacy Guarantoryou no longer need to specify the product qualitybut the marketing authorization number of the drug must be indicated.

Source: article by lentepubblica.it