Last year, the medicines collected in over five thousand pharmacies served 600,000 needy people. The need reported by the welfare bodies exceeds one million packs

I am in conditions of sanitary poverty, that is they don’t have the money to buy painkillers, cough syrups, or other over-the-counter medicines –



without prescription –

that the National Health Service does not pass for free. The requirement reported by the social welfare bodies to the Pharmaceutical Bank, which again this year organizes the drug collection day now in its 23rd edition, exceeds one million packages of medicines. hence theinvitation to citizens to donate one or more medicines over the counter for people in need, starting from Tuesday 7 February until Monday 13 February.

The medicines collected will be delivered to over 1,800 charitable institutions, affiliated with the Banco Farmaceutico Foundation, which take care of people in health poverty offering them free treatments and medicines.

During the drug collection week, citizens will be able to go to one of the over five thousand pharmacies participating in the initiative (they display the poster, Who the list for Regions and cities) and purchase one or more over-the-counter medicines, without a prescription, to donate to people who need them. They mostly serve analgesics and antipyretics, oral anti-inflammatories, cough preparations, joint and muscle pain medications, intestinal antimicrobials and antiseptics. Collecting medicines will help at least 400 thousand people who cannot afford to buy the necessary over-the-counter medicines and turn to welfare institutions for treatment.

Sign of hope The economic difficulties they lap Also the non-poor families. Sergio Daniotti, president of the non-profit Banco Farmaceutico Foundation, points out: The international crisis has caused a increase in the cost of living which will have repercussions on poor families, on the very welfare organizations they turn to when they need help, but also on many non-poor families. Donate a drug for those who cannot afford it, a way to express, through a simple gesture of gratuitousness, the best of our humanity and to give a sign of hope.

Last year they have been over 485,000 packs collected of medicines from the approximately five thousand participating pharmacies, for a value of more than 3.8 million euros. Thanks to this collection have been cured 600 thousand people needy, taken care of by welfare institutions.

Healthcare poverty is on the rise The drug collection day, which takes place under the High Patronage of the Presidency of the Republic, is possible thanks to the support of over 18,000 pharmacists (owners and non-owners) who, in addition to hosting the initiative, support it with donations. Also this year there will be the support of more than 22,000 volunteers.

The economic crisis in place has embittered

the already widespread health poverty con negative consequences on health conditions of many Italians – says Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders (FOFI) – . Faced with this situation, the everyone’s contribution is essential pto help those in need.

Marco Cossolo, national president of Federfarma adds: Social responsibility is in the DNA of the pharmacy and this also translates into attention and sensitivity to health inequalities, unfortunately present in many parts of our country, as in the world. Pharmacists in pharmacies are in contact with citizens and are aware that, unfortunately, in recent years there has been an increase in economic hardship and health poverty.