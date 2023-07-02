How to download the digital car license on your mobile phone and already have all its advantages now

The driving license is an extremely important document which certifies thedriving skills specific types of vehicles and guarantees the recognition of its owner. It is essential to always have this document with you to avoid incurring penalties, even of a significant economic nature.

It will soon be much easier to avoid unpleasant oversights thanks to the introduction of the digital driving licence. With a view to digitizing documents, the European Commission and the Italian Government have decided to accelerate the implementation of the digital driving licence, and according to forecasts, this could become available as early as 2023. But what are the main changes introduced by the driving license digital? Let’s see in this article:

Digital car licence, how to download it on your mobile phone

The digital driving license iselectronic equivalent of the traditional driving licence in paper and plastic format. It retains all the information and characteristics of the traditional document. This project has been under discussion for several years, but by 2023 it could finally materialize. The digital driving license is stored in a reliable and secure application for mobile devices and can be shown as an identification document to anyone who is authorized to view it.

The drivers they will no longer need to carry the paper document with them. The digital driving license features a QR code that allows access to all the holder’s data and the driver’s driving certificate, simplifying the usual control procedures by the competent authorities.

The digital licence will be available through the IO application, which requires download and installation. It is an Italian app developed and managed by PagoPA SpA, a public company, with the aim of facilitating communications between public bodies and citizens, simplifying procedures and payments relating to public services.

The application is free and once installed, you need to log in using Spid (Sistema Pubblico di Identità Digitale) or the Electronic Identity Card. After the first login, each login will require biometric authorization, such as facial recognition or fingerprint, depending on the capabilities of the device used.

What are the advantages of the digital car licence

The digitization of the driving license oroffers numerous advantages. Significantly reduces the risk of document loss, theft, forgery and damage. The license is always accessible to the user, regardless of the device used. Simply access the application with your personal credentials to view the document.

All the information associated with the license, such as document status, expiration date and available points, are updated in real time. The holder can keep track of this information by simply accessing the app.

With the digital driving licence, improves communication between public bodies and citizens. Drivers will receive notifications directly on their smartphone regarding imminent document deadlines, payments to be made (such as car tax), renewals and pending penalties. The security level is high for all types of driving licence, since access to the application is only allowed through a certified digital identity system, such as Spid or the Electronic Identity Card (Cie).