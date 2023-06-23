How to drink water after meals to digest better and lose weight: here’s the expert’s trick

Many people view water as a simple thirst quencher, but few are aware of its crucial role in the digestion process and in achieving a healthy weight. Drinking water after a meal can be a very beneficial habit for your health if done right. In this article, we will reveal the expert’s trick on how to drink water after meals to improve digestion and promote weight loss.

First of all, it’s important to understand the role of water in digestion. Water performs several functions in our digestive system. It helps break down food, making it easier to digest. It also promotes the body’s absorption of nutrients and helps eliminate toxins. Therefore, drinking water adequately can improve the digestion process and promote overall well-being.

The key to effectively drinking water after meals is timing. Experts recommend waiting at least 30 minutes after eating before drinking water. This is because drinking with meals could dilute the digestive juices in the stomach, slowing down digestion. Instead, allowing food to begin its journey through the digestive system before drinking water allows for maximum benefits.

Once the 30 minutes are up, you can start drinking water. However, avoid making it in large quantities in one gulp. It is best to drink small sips of water on a regular basis. This helps the body absorb water better and promotes better hydration of the cells.

Do you drink room temperature water?

Another good practice is to drink room temperature or slightly warm water after meals. Cold water can slow down the digestion process and cause cramping or indigestion. On the other hand, hot water can help stimulate blood circulation and improve intestinal motility, aiding digestion.

In addition to drinking water after meals, you can enrich your water routine with a few simple additions. For example, adding a little lemon juice to water can offer additional digestive benefits. Lemon juice has digestive properties and can help reduce stomach acid. You can also consider drinking herbal teas that aid digestion, such as mint or chamomile.

Importantly, drinking water after meals is only one component of an overall approach to healthy eating and achieving your desired weight. It is essential to eat a balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables and lean proteins, and combine it with regular physical activity to obtain the desired results.

Additionally, it is always advisable to consult a health professional or nutritionist before making any significant changes to your diet or water habits.

In conclusion, drinking water after meals can be a healthy habit that promotes better digestion and can contribute to weight loss. Remember to wait at least 30 minutes after eating before drinking water and do it in small sips. Opt for room temperature or slightly warm water to maximize the benefits. Follow a balanced diet and regular physical activity for best results. Always consult a health professional for personalized advice.

