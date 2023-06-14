How to dry and store lovage? How to do it right!

Whether chives, parsley, basil, etc. – fresh herbs give our dishes a delicate touch and have become indispensable in our summer kitchen. Less well known, but just as aromatic and delicious – lovage has been one of the most popular aromatic and medicinal plants since ancient times and you can now either buy it at the weekly market or plant it yourself in the garden. Lovage grows in large quantities in your garden and you don’t know what to do with it? To enjoy the delicious taste all year round, here are the best ways to dry lovage. And as a bonus, we have some delicious lovage recipes for you.

How to harvest lovage?

In contrast to other kitchen herbs, lovage grows very quickly and the herb can be harvested 4 to 5 times from a single location. Since the smell of lovage is reminiscent of the popular Maggi spice, it is also known as “Maggi herb”. In order to dry lovage, the right harvest time is of crucial importance. The leaves are particularly aromatic shortly before flowering from June and the essential oil content is at its highest after a few dry days.

However, the aromas are lost during drying and for this reason the best time to harvest would be just before flowering between May and mid-June. Lovage is best harvested in the late morning when the soil is already well warmed. As soon as the plant parts are dry, cut off the young shoots with a sharp knife or secateurs. A regular harvest also ensures that new shoots are constantly formed. Very important – so that the Maggi herb does not lose its taste, you should dry the harvested lovage immediately after harvesting.

Drying lovage: this is how you do it right

We have already explained how to dry chives. If you’ve harvested more maggi herb than you can use fresh, drying is a great way to store the aromatic herb. To dry lovage, you have the following methods to choose from.

air drying

Air drying is probably the gentlest option for drying lovage, as it allows the leaves to retain their flavor.

The first option is to hang the herb as a bouquet. To do this, loosely tie the lovage together at the stem ends with sewing thread and hang it upside down in a suitable location. Depending on the size and thickness, it takes between 8 and 12 days for the maggi herb to dry. Very important when air drying – avoid direct sunlight, otherwise the essential oils and aromas will quickly be lost.

For the second method of drying lovage, you need an air-permeable surface, such as a wire mesh or cotton gauze. Lay the leaves with the stems on the wire, being careful not to overlap. Leave to dry in a dark place at a temperature between 20 and 30 degrees, turning gently every 2-3 days.

Dry lovage in the oven

Yes, you can also dry lovage in the oven and the method works much faster and less complicated than air drying. To do this, line a large baking sheet with baking paper and spread the fresh sprouts evenly on it. In order for the maggi herb to dry evenly, it is important that the shoots do not lie on top of each other. Place the baking sheet in the lower part of the oven and allow the herb to dry for 3 to 4 hours. For gentle drying and so that the shoots do not lose their aroma, dry the lovage at a maximum of 40 degrees and leave the oven door slightly open.

In the dehydrator

A food dehydrator is a great kitchen gadget and allows us to make our own dried fruit and vegetables. So it’s no wonder that we can also use it to dry maggi herb. To do this, distribute the fresh shoots evenly on the drying sieve and insert it in the dehydrator.

Dry lovage seeds

The best thing about maggi herb? You can not only dry the shoots and leaves, but also the seeds! The lovage seeds are also used in the kitchen and are ideal for seasoning various dishes. The best time to harvest the seeds is in late summer when they are already brown. To do this, hang them upside down as described above and place a tray underneath – the seeds will fall off when you dry them. The drying time lasts between 5 and 7 days.

Lovage Recipes: You can use maggi herb for this

You already know what you use chive flowers for. So that all your work is not in vain, you should immediately fill the lovage into sealable and airtight containers after drying. Always crumble the herb just before use and not before – otherwise the flavors will go away. In a dry and dark place, such as in the kitchen cupboard, dried maggi herb can be kept for between 12 and 15 months. Here are a few ideas of what you could use dried lovage for.

For seasoning dishes

Dried lovage is most commonly used as a spice in the kitchen and the fine leaves are ideal for seasoning fish, meat, soups, salads and sauces. Blanched, the young shoots also taste particularly good as a light summer side dish. Dried lovage seeds, on the other hand, can simply be ground in a mortar and used as a spice for pastries and bread.

Make your own lovage salt

In contrast to the popular Maggi seasoning, our lovage salt does not contain any flavor enhancers or artificial aromas. To do this, crush the dry leaves in a blender or in a mortar to a fine powder. Weigh the powder with the kitchen scales and then add about ten times the amount of salt. Mix well and your lovage salt is ready.