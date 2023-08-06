How to dry panicle hydrangeas without losing color: Here’s how!

If you’re growing hydrangeas and want to preserve their beauty long after they’ve bloomed, you’ll be happy to know how easy it is to dry your hydrangea flowers to create fall arrangements. In this article you will learn what methods you can use to be able to dry panicle hydrangeas and what decorations you can create with them!

Typically, panicle hydrangeas (Hydrangea paniculata) flower spikes a creamy white, and as they begin to fade they turn to a most attractive shade of pink or red. The drying process is simple, takes about two weeks and requires almost no effort. After the process, hydrangea flowers combine well with other dried flowers – in wreaths or as individual, eye-catching elements. Read on to find out how to dry panicle hydrangeas and get inspired by our ideas for different decorations with them.

Drying panicle hydrangeas – when is the best time to cut the flowers

How can you dry hydrangeas without losing color? This is a very important question, the answer to which lies in pruning the flowers at the right time. If you cut off the stems too early in the flowering period, they will hold too much moisture and not dry quickly enough to retain their beauty. However, if you cut them too late, they will turn brown. So, here are some guidelines that will help you know the right time to prune hydrangeas.

The ideal time to cut off hydrangea flowers to dry is towards the end of the growing season (between August and September). In general, August is the best time, but depending on the weather conditions, the date can also be postponed to September. The petals can also give you a clue: when the larger flowers are changing color and the smaller ones are just opening, it’s time to grab the scissors. If you can’t see the small flowers on your plant, you can rely on the color change alone as a guide.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when pruning panicle hydrangeas:

Young petals are relatively soft, while older petals are harder and ideal for drying. We therefore recommend that you stick to them. Cut just until the stalk is still green, with the optimum length being around 20cm. Choose a dry day for pruning. The flowers should be dry and not wet with dew.

Pruning hydrangeas: what mistakes should you avoid? Find out here!

What drying methods can you use

There are several proven methods for drying panicle hydrangeas. We will now look at each of these methods individually!

Method 1: Hang the flowers upside down

This method is perfect for flowers that have already slightly dried on the bush.

Using clean, sharp scissors, cut the hydrangea so that the stem is about 20cm long. Remove the leaves from the stems and tie several stems together. Then hang the hydrangeas upside down on a clothesline or stretch string if you don’t have one. It’s important that you hang the flowers in a dry, shady spot, as direct sunlight can fade the flowers and humidity prolongs drying time. Once you notice the buds crackling, the drying process, which takes about seven days, is complete. You can now take down the dried hydrangeas and use them as decorations.

What is the best location for hydrangeas in the garden, depending on the variety? Find out here!

Method 2: Leave panicle hydrangeas to dry in a vase

Dry panicle hydrangeas – This method is also very easy to use. After cutting the flowers off the bush (we’ll repeat again because it’s important – about 20 cm stem length), place them in a vase with some water (maximum 2-3 cm). Then place the vase in a dark and well-ventilated place. The water will slowly evaporate and cause the panicle hydrangeas to dry out. When the buds start to look slightly wrinkled, the process is complete. It usually lasts between one and two weeks.

Method 3: Preserve hydrangeas with glycerin

In order to preserve the color of panicle hydrangeas, it is advisable to treat them with glycerine, which you can find in pharmacies (make sure that it is from vegetable sources, for environmental reasons). Make a solution of two parts water and one part glycerine (eg 200ml water, 100ml glycerine) and place the plants in it. The stems of the hydrangea will pick up the glycerin and transport it to the flowers where it will be stored in the cells. This allows the buds to retain their color and elasticity for the next two years.

Method 4: Dry panicle hydrangeas with cat litter & washing powder

Another way to dry individual panicle hydrangea flowers is to use washing powder or kitty litter. Make sure the litter is very fine and doesn’t clump together. Proceed as follows:

Cover an airtight container about 1 cm with washing powder or cat litter. Place a flower ball-side down and fill the container with one of the two products. They should cover the entire flower. Within five days the hydrangea flower will be dry. Use silica gel as an alternative

Drying panicle hydrangeas – As an alternative to washing powder and cat litter, you can use silica gel, which has the property of absorbing moisture very quickly. Silica gel is available at garden centers or pharmacies. Lightly cover the bottom of an airtight container, place a flower upside down and fill with more silica gel. Once the flower is completely covered, cap the jar and in three to five days you will have dry hydrangea flowers.

Tipp: To extend the shelf life of dry hydrangea blooms, mist them with hairspray or hairspray.

Decorating ideas with dry hydrangeas

Using dried hydrangeas is an inexpensive, easy, and very spectacular way to celebrate fall. They look gorgeous both solo and in combination with other dried flowers, ornamental grasses, etc. However, we recommend that you pay attention to a contrast in the colors of the dried plants you have chosen when combining them. Here are some easy decorating suggestions!

Autumn decoration with dry hydrangea and artificial pumpkins: As you can see from the photo, all you need for this idea is a tall vase (or other large glass vessel). In this specific case, small artificial pumpkins are used to create the beautiful contrast between the two components of the arrangement. Alternatively, you can also use pine cones. Fill 1/3 of a glass jar with the dried hydrangeas and place 1/2 of the artificial pumpkins on top. Repeat the pattern and finish with the dried flowers.

Create a basket with dry hydrangeas: Another great way to use the large amount of dried hydrangea flowers is to collect them in a beautiful basket.

To make your arrangement even more beautiful, you can embellish some of the flowers with red paint, making them look like red fruits.

Another useful tip is to use tape to reinforce the basket and provide a good grip for the dried hydrangeas inside.

How can you tie a hydrangea wreath? A step-by-step guide can be found here!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

