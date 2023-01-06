Broccoli does not contain cholesterol. Those who eat them have a reduced risk of heart disease. According to one scientific research eating them regularly significantly reduces LDL cholesterol and triglycerides which are the main risk factors of heart-related diseases.

How to eat broccoli when you have high cholesterol?

Separate the inflorescences with a knife. Place them in a steamer basket. Arrange them evenly in a single layer. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Be careful that the water does not touch the basket with the broccoli. Their contact with boiling water must be avoided. Then lower the heat and introduce the basket with the broccoli into it. Cover everything with a lid to prevent steam from escaping. Leave the broccoli to steam. After about 8 minutes, get the broccoli out. Season them with very little salt, olive oil and lemon juice. They are ready to be served.

Why pay attention to cooking?

Cooking can compromise the nutrient properties of broccoli. Too high a temperature or a very long cooking time causes them to lose most of their nutrients which are good for them. Broccoli that is cooked for a long time loses water-soluble vitamins and in particular vitamin C, folic acid and niacin. Vitamin C protects the immune system and prevents the risk of stomach cancer. Folic acid is important for pregnant women because it protects and promotes the development of the fetus. Vitamin B3 or niacin helps cell respiration, promotes blood circulation, protects the skin, helps food digestion.

How to recognize fresh broccoli?

You have to be very careful about their color. It is of a very dark green and if touched with the hands they are also very firm. Check the color of the broccoli flowers very carefully. If their color is not intense and dark green but there should be some flowers that tend towards light green or even yellow, it means that they are no longer very fresh. In this case it is always good not to buy them and direct the choice to those that do not have these yellow spots in their inflorescences. If they are not fresh it means that they may also have lost some of their properties which are kept for a short time. No one can think of having broccoli with 100% of its healthy properties after a few days that it has been harvested and removed from the plant where it grew.