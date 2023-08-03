How to Emotionally Support Loved Ones Dealing with Urinary Incontinence: 5 Helpful Tips

Title: Breaking the Taboo: Addressing the Emotional Impact of Urinary Incontinence

Medellin, July 2023 – Urinary incontinence affects over 400 million people worldwide and has far-reaching consequences beyond the physical realm. A recent survey conducted by Essity Health and Hygiene in Colombia revealed that 8% of participants reported experiencing mental health issues such as depression and anxiety associated with this condition. These findings shed light on the negative emotional impact and stigma that individuals with urinary incontinence face. Recognizing this, it becomes crucial to address the psychological implications, normalize the condition, and empower those affected.

To combat these taboos and promote the overall well-being of individuals, Maria Adelaida Mejia, Marketing Manager for the Tena business unit, the leading urinary incontinence brand in the world, shares 5 tips to emotionally support individuals experiencing incontinence and its associated emotions.

1. Seek information and educate yourself about urinary incontinence: Understanding the nature and management of the condition is essential in reducing anxiety and promoting an informed approach. Consulting reliable sources and healthcare professionals while sharing information within families can help in this process.

2. Foster open and understanding communication: Creating a safe environment where both individuals with incontinence and their families can openly share concerns and emotional needs is crucial. Building empathy and understanding within the support system is instrumental.

3. Promote autonomy and self-esteem: Encouraging independence and self-confidence in managing urinary incontinence contributes to emotional well-being. Actively involving individuals in their self-care and celebrating their accomplishments can enhance their self-esteem and foster a positive attitude towards the condition.

4. Provide emotional support: Offering emotional support and actively listening to those dealing with urinary incontinence can make a significant difference. Establishing a safe space for them to express their feelings, concerns, and frustrations can alleviate the emotional burden and strengthen family bonds.

5. Explore treatment options and solutions: Researching available treatment options and discussing them with healthcare professionals is essential. Promoting lifestyle changes, physical therapy, medication, or even surgical interventions can help address urinary incontinence. Additionally, individuals should familiarize themselves with urinary incontinence products, such as protectors, towels, or pants, which can aid in the acceptance and adaptation process.

Mejia also emphasizes the importance of promoting information and education about urinary incontinence, a condition that is often not discussed openly. TENA’s virtual academy offers constant virtual conversations for the general public, highlighting that a full social life without worries is possible. Their virtual office provides a safe space for individuals to seek information, ask questions, and stay well-informed, recognizing that knowledge is essential for overall well-being.

By addressing the emotional stigma associated with urinary incontinence and providing robust support systems, individuals can live fulfilling lives without being limited by this condition. It is vital to break taboos, promote education, and empower those affected to ensure their holistic well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

