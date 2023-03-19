The old stumps are always an eyesore and everyone is trying to get rid of them as quickly as possible. If it’s a tree trunk in the garden that’s still stuck in the ground, this can be really difficult. We advise you not to dispose of it, but rather to salvage it. Check out these decorating ideas on how to enchant a tree stump.

Unique and creative tree stump decoration ideas

When a beloved tree dies or is about to be felled, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s no longer useful. Transforming tree stumps into garden ornaments is an extremely popular concept. Get inspired by these gorgeous ideas and tackle the best one for you.

Make your own dollhouse with lights

A tree stump converted into a small dollhouse with lights is a great rustic garden idea that you can bring great joy to your children. This dream home features an upstairs balcony and opening doors.

Tree Stump Decorating Ideas: Using Mosaic Tiles

One of the most amazing garden decorating ideas is to decorate the tree stump and turn it into a work of art. Make a nice side table for your backyard fire pit. Using mosaic tiles and glass beads from the craft store, attach them with mosaic tile adhesive and seal with joint compound. Then cover the stump with polyurethane.

Make a bird bath

A sturdy tree stump makes an excellent base for a birdbath. Use a former bird bath bowl or a shallow terracotta bowl to provide a watering hole for your feathered friends. Add stones or a small solar fountain and soon the birds will be flocking to your garden. If the log is not in a shady spot, surround the bird bath with tall plants to keep it cool in the heat of the day.

Making board games for children

To inspire the children to play in the garden, make a board game. Be it tic-tac-toe or chess, this is one of the most amazing decorating ideas that is also done easily and quickly. Have the children collect some rocks and paint them as they see fit. This creative handicraft project is a pleasant activity for young and old.

Decorate the tree stump with flowers

There is nothing more beautiful than creating a flower bed in a hollowed-out tree stump. If the center stump is already hollowed out and rotted, add soil and start planting. If it’s still intact, dig a hollow at least a few inches deep and fill it with good-quality garden soil. Drill a few holes in the side of the tree trunk to create a proper flower pot so water can drain properly when watering the plants.

Plant your stump with creepers for an overgrown appearance. Pennywort, ivy, and other morning glory plants will slowly take over the entire tree trunk and gently blend into the ground. This gives your garden a full, lush look and is a great way to fill in the gaps in the garden.

Elf house made of tree trunk

A super creative garden decorating idea is to turn the tree stump into an elf house. Add a red roof, door and windows, some tiled staircases and cute tiny pixy figures. Plant some beautiful flowers around it and your garden will turn into a fairy tale. Be sure that your kids will appreciate this idea and will be really happy.

Colorful table and stool made from tree trunks

This simple cylindrical table and stools set is very easy to DIY. The bright, popping colors on the top halves of the tree stumps are a unique and inexpensive way to add some color and individuality to your garden. And you will get a very interesting set to enjoy the fresh morning with a cup of coffee outdoors.

Tree stump decoration with lights

Lights are a beautiful way to add character and soul to an item. And instead of burning the logs you can simply add lights to them to make them multifunctional and use as a stool, mood light or a table.

Tree stump decoration ideas: A bird house on it

Birds and trees are an original combination. A tall tree stump is a natural base for a bird house or bird feeder. The bird house can be built from tree branches to give it a log cabin design and blend in effortlessly with the environment. We recommend surrounding the stump with a wide plastic or metal screen to deter cats and squirrels from climbing the stump and reaching the feeder or aviary. If you want to add more atmosphere to your project, paint the bird house in bright colors according to your preferences.