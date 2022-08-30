Exactly thirty years ago, on August 30, 1992, Michael Schumacher won his first Grand Prix, in Belgium, aboard a Williams. The first, historic victory of a driver who will become a legend.

For this, today, Schumacher finds himself at the head of the trends on Twitter.

And perhaps for another reason as well.

There is a tweet published byAction’s official account which mentions Schumacher himself, and which is generating various interactions. Not of a sporting nature, mind you.







Action has simply resumed a statement from its leader, Carlo Calendamade yesterday to the microphones of Sky Tg24: “We cannot get Schumacher out of the car and put a person who has never driven in Formula 1, it would be absurd and dangerous”.

For Calenda, Draghi would be the Michael Schumacher of politics.

And it is curious that this similitude be resumed, on Twitter, on the day in which the former champion of the Ferrari is celebrated.

On Twitter, we remember, there is a precise way for maximum visibility: include in the text of your tweet the words in trend at a precise moment, or the most popular hashtags reported, next to the main flow of content, by the social network itself. In this way there is the possibility that your tweet will be read by all users who, at that moment, are participating in the conversation on the most discussed or interesting topics.

Among the “Popular” tweets, if you click on Schumacher in trend, just that of Action comes out. And to follow, a trail of memories of the pilotthese yes of a sporting nature: from the victory in Belgium in 1992 to Schumi’s anger for theincident with Coulthard on 30 August 1998. In short, another anniversary dating back to 24 years ago.

More than one user noticed the coincidence and someone also spoke of “election campaign strategy ”. If so, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. The attention of the parties to social media, in view of the elections on September 25th, is manic. As we have heard from the social media strategists of the main parties, there are those who rely heavily on TikTok, for example, and those who analyze the communities on social networks to structure an effective political message.

Politicians on the Net / 3 The Democratic Party is betting on a “scientific method” to conquer social networks by Pier Luigi Pisa August 22, 2022



It must be said that Calenda had used the simile Schumacher-Draghi already last 25 July, on the occasion of his meeting with Renzi, when he spoke of his ideal candidate for prime minister: “We must do everything to try to keep Draghi in Palazzo Chigi – he said – We need expertise, I come from the private sector, it’s as if Ferrari had asked Schumacher, ‘take off that let’s give the car to Meloni ‘”. But this statement, on Twitter, it had not been reported at the time.

Politicians on the Net | 4 As Giorgia Meloni tells herself on social media by Pier Luigi Pisa 23 August 2022



Finally, it is not the first time that Calenda names Schumacher on Twitter, where he boasts a decent following (oltre 389mila follower).

In September 2021, the leader of Action commented on an article on Netflix documentary dedicated to the former F1 driver. “As a young employee at Ferrari, while I was giving a presentation to the salesmen, Schumacher arrived who had to make a brief greeting – recalled Calenda -. Of course, I stopped immediately to give him the floor. He waited for the presentation to finish. A gentleman as well as a great professional “.