Before delving into the discovery of these suggestions, it is good to keep in mind that every skin type is different, consequently it is necessary to carry out a dermatological examination which will show us the most suitable product for our skin.

Acne problems they often arrive in adolescence, but not only. There are so many reasons that lead to the appearance of redness and pimples, they can be caused by circulation problems, feeding problems or micropolycystic ovary syndrome, which also creates weight gain and hairiness. For this reason it is advisable, in addition to being seen by a good dermatologist, to book one gynecological examination. In many cases, in fact, the appearance of acne can depend on the hormones that work erratically.

But let’s see how we can fight these easily and effectively imperfections.

Il primo step is facial cleansing and a daily skincare, that suits your skin type, depending on whether it is oily, dry or mixed. Another remedy that has been very successful is the use of pimple patch, that is, patches that act on the pimples under the skin. They usually contain acetylsalicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid with exfoliating properties.

Il second step it may seem trivial, but it is essential keep all material clean that comes into contact with our face. Makeup brushes, pillowcases and towels absorb a lot of bacteria, so it’s a good habit to change them often.

Third tip: hydration. Drink at least two liters of water a day and your body will thank you. Your skin will be much brighter and more hydrated and you will also be able to prevent the risk of cystitis, another frequent and very annoying ailment among women.

The last tip is that of increase physical activity. Keeping in motion allows you to let off steam and release the accumulated stress and it is very important for a right hormonal balance. In fact, it reduces the glycemic index and consequently improves the metabolic syndrome.

They may seem trivial advice but a correct lifestyle it greatly influences our mood and consequently our body.