It is important to maintain good HDL cholesterol levels and keep LDL cholesterol low. Photo: Getty

Cholesterol is a fat physiologically present in the blood. “It is defined as essential fat because it is the starting molecule for the production of some essential substances for the proper functioning of the body, such as vitamin D, steroid hormones and bile acids,” explains Luigia Atorino, nutritionist in Milan. «The cholesterol molecule cannot circulate freely in the blood, but is conveyed through two types of lipoproteins: LDL (Low Density Lipoprotein) e HDL (High Density Lipoprotein). LDLs carry cholesterol from liver deposits to the arteries and are referred to as “bad cholesterol” as they can settle on their walls and cause plaque to build up which over time can clog arteries, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as stroke and heart attack. . HDLs are instead called “good cholesterol” because they free the arteries from cholesterol, returning it to the liver”. Moral of the “table”, as our nutritionist would say: what to do, therefore, to ensure good HDL cholesterol levels? And how to fight bad cholesterol? Here are 10 (+1) tips.

1. General premise: give preference to “good” fats

Diet to fight cholesterol: the first and main advice to prevent its increase is to follow a diet that basically follows the model of Mediterranean dietwhich first of all plans to reduce fats of animal origin and to favor the habitual consumption of “good” fats of vegetable origin.

2. Foods that fight cholesterol: yes to whole grains and legumes

Whole grains and legumes are cholesterol free, plus they are particularly rich in phytosterols, a group of molecules with characteristics similar to cholesterol, which have the ability to reduce the levels of the bad one.

Even the fibre which these foods are rich in, play an important role in keeping bad cholesterol levels low. A source of cereals should be consumed at every meal, alternating pasta, rice, bread, but also spelt, oats and other types of cereals, giving space to wholemeal types. Legumes should be consumed 3 to 5 times a weekalso in this case alternating the various types: lentils, chickpeas, broad beans, beans and soybeans.

3. Consume large portions of fruits and vegetables

Fat-free and rich in fiber and polyphenols, vegetables and fruit they inhibit the oxidation of bad cholesterol, which can contribute to the formation of atherosclerotic plaque. For this, remember to consume every day at least 5 servings of seasonal fruit and vegetables.

4. Bring fish to the table and choose white meat rather than red

Among the protein sources of animal origin, give preference to fish, especially the blue onesince it contains polyunsaturated fatty acids, in particular Omega 3, valuable for the health of the heart and blood vessels. Shellfish, on the other hand, must be eaten occasionally. Among the meats, prefer the white ones – chicken, turkey, rabbit– better if deprived of their visible fat.

Foto: RF Studio/Pexels

5. Season your dishes with vegetable oils

Among the condiments, the absolute best "friend" of HDL cholesterol is theextra virgin olive oil, consisting of about 70% of monounsaturated fatty acids, among which oleic acid is the master. Alternatively, you can use cold-pressed soybean, sunflower, corn, rice seed oils.

6. The best snack? Dried fruit and oilseeds

Nuts, especially walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, cashews and macadamia nutsis an excellent source of phytosterols, therefore they can be a great snack 2-3 times a week. Even oilseeds, in particular flax, sesame and sunflower seeds, can be added not only to salads, but also to yogurt for your snacks.

7. Foods to limit or eliminate

Only occasionally use seasonings of animal origin such as burroand limit the consumption of cured meats and sausages. Also, avoid eating packaged baked goodssuch as sweet and savory snacks, snacks and biscuitswhich may contain trans fatty acids and vegetable oils high in saturated fats such as palm oil and coconut oil.

Photo: Ron Lach/Pexels

8. How to deal with cheese and eggs?

Moderation also in the consumption of cheeses, as they are rich in saturated fats which cause an increase in blood cholesterol levels, especially LDL cholesterol. Low-fat cheeses (with less than 25% total fat), such as for example, are to be preferred cow ricotta, mozzarella, cottage cheese. As regards the eggfor years they have been considered a food to be limited due to their cholesterol content, but current scientific evidence has fully rehabilitated and can be included in a healthy diet, in the portion of 1 egg, 2 to 4 times a week. Better, for digestibility, prepare it soft-boiled.

It is important to fight a sedentary lifestyle withphysical activity, which reduces total cholesterol and is able to increase the amount of good cholesterol compared to that of bad cholesterol. They are recommended low-intensity, long-lasting activity such as jogging, brisk walking, swimming, volleyball and other aerobic-type exercises.

Foto: Jenny Hill/Unsplash

A recent study has shown that eating fast doubles the risk of high cholesterol. It is therefore essential to carve out the right time to eat meals, using at least 20 minutes. Chewing slowly also helps you eat less, as it gives your brain the time it needs to pick up on the satiety signal sent by your stomach. And it allows you to relax a bit at least when you eat: which never hurts!

