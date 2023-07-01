How to fight gastric reflux while sleeping: just assume this position

There is one sleeping position that can help fight acid reflux effectively. Here’s what to do.

Esophageal reflux is an increasingly common disorder. At the base there are several causes, but the most common trigger factors are to be found in poor eating habits, the habit of smoking, the anatomy of the cardia and the intake of some drugs. The chronicity of the phenomenon can also give rise to reflux oesophagitis, more deeply rooted and, therefore, more difficult to defeat.

Symptoms can be limiting due to their intensity. The esophagus, unlike the stomach, does not have the necessary characteristics to receive gastric juices. The continuous ascent of the same gives rise to violent irritations that can even cause pain in the chest.

One of the most delicate moments is that of sleep. The lying position, in fact, for those who suffer from it, favors the onset of disturbances, transforming the night into a real nightmare. Fortunately, there is a solution that can help fight them effectively.

Gastric reflux is fought at night: how to counteract the disorder

The nights of those suffering from esophageal reflux are often tormented. People tend to resort to a mountain of pillows to avoid placing stomach and head at the same height. However, it is an uncomfortable solution, which can also give rise to violent attacks of cervical and back pain.

There is a position which, on the contrary, effectively counteracts the ascent of gastric juices. According to expert opinion, when you go to bed, it matters stand on the left side. Compared to other remedies, this appears to be more suitable for the ailment to be combated due to the human anatomy. In fact, gastric juices will find it much more difficult to go towards the throat and therefore cause painful irritations. Furthermore, the cardia will be less prone to incontinence phenomena.

This is not the only benefit you will have on your digestive system. Bowel movements will tend to be markedly improved, with a tendency to counter meteorism and constipation. The transit of food, which should never be consumed in large quantities at dinner, will be facilitated, putting an end to fermentation and accelerating gastric emptying.

In the most stubborn cases, where not even this position helps to sleep better, it is necessary to have some suitable medication prescribed by your doctor. There are several solutions that, within a few weeks, can significantly reduce the destructive power of gastric acid it should never be underestimatedeven in the presence of mild symptoms.

