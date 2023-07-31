How to fight sorrel in beds, lawns and paving joints

Although clover has become a popular lawn substitute in its own right, there is also a pesky species of clover that is not only highly invasive but also harmful to insects and some birds: wood sorrel. For this reason, you should fight sorrel. But what are the options with this stubborn weed?

Horned wood-sorrel, as the plant is also known, is not a native species. Anyone who has tried to get rid of this weed knows that it is a seemingly impossible task. Since the seeds are thrown in countless quantities over several meters, dispersal is a breeze for the plant. And she doesn’t even stop at buckets.

Why this type of clover is disadvantageous

Hornsauerklee (Oxalis corniculata) is a yellow-flowering clover that is native to the Mediterranean region, but was transported to Germany many centuries ago and is spreading happily. Like the Buddleia for example, this clover is considered a neophyte and such non-native plants pose a threat to our locals. In addition, it loves warmth and so it enjoys the ever warmer seasons, allowing them to crowd out ours.

What can you do preventatively so that you don’t have to remove clover in the first place?

Sour clover is often already present in the soil of purchased plants. This will then continue to grow over time and before you know it, it will have developed mature seed pods that will explode at the slightest touch. It is therefore worth taking a closer look at the substrate and checking it again and again in the coming days. If you notice clover, remove it as soon as possible, trying to pull out the sturdy root as well.

Fighting sorrel in beds and Co.

Once the plant has spread into beds and tubs and developed a larger root network, it becomes quite difficult to control sorrel. The following always applies: Act immediately as soon as you spot clover somewhere. This is the only way to prevent it from spreading.

Combat wood-sorrel in the garden bed

The first step is to prevent the seeds from forming. In this way you at least prevent the spread via the seeds. So if for some reason you don’t yet have the opportunity to literally get to the root of the problem, you can at least pull the weeds during flowering at the latest. The thin shoots will tear off very easily, leaving the roots alive, but it’s a start.

Then regularly take the time to dig up the plants and their roots using a hoe. Chop these as deep as possible and under the root to then lift the plants out. This can be quite difficult in loamy soil though. You can also loosen the whole soil a bit until the plantlets are loose and you can collect them. You will likely need to repeat this a few more times.

What to do against clover in the lawn?

Horned wood sorrel can occur even in dense lawns. How can destroy the clover in the lawn? Finally, loosening the soil to get the plants out would not be a good idea in this case. All you have to do here is strengthen the lawn yourself so that it becomes more invasive than sorrel. How can you do that?

Check the pH level in your lawn. If necessary, lime the lawn. Then fertilize extensively. Let it grow well for two weeks. Mow it deep. Scarify the lawn to ensure good ventilation. Seed new lawn to rejuvenate it. Remember to always water afterwards. This is not only necessary so that the seeds can germinate and the new grasses can grow well. Wood sorrel doesn’t get the moisture either, as it prefers dry soil.

The right type of clover makes a good lawn substitute. Learn more here.

Remove clover with yellow blossom from joints

Horn sorrel does not like moisture and shade, but on paved areas such as garden paths, patios or driveways the exact opposite conditions usually prevail, or at least the paving joints are dry. And so the plant makes itself very comfortable there. Scratching out is a variant that could be used to combat wood sorrel. But as you know, it tears very easily and the roots remain, because it is difficult to get under the roots, especially in the narrow gaps.

What can you try as an alternative? At least the above-ground parts of the plant can be destroyed with a flame burner. To avoid damaging the cobblestones in the process, only aim the flame at a single plant for a second or two. You then repeat this process several times a year, since the roots are unfortunately not destroyed. The burnt plants fall off within a few days.

what you not should use if you want to destroy sorrel

We would not recommend that you use specific weed killers against Horned Wood Sorrel as they are always harmful to the environment, regardless of the fact that they are legal. The same applies to the household remedy vinegar. If you fight sorrel with vinegar, you have a negative effect on the microorganisms in the soil and the agent also gets into the groundwater. For this reason, the use in the garden is also prohibited.

Prevent new spread

On the one hand, you should of course always remove newly grown clover plants as quickly as possible so that they cannot spread so much again in the first place. Immediately after fighting, it is also worth spreading bark mulch where possible (in beds). This layer prevents seeds from germinating and sprout remaining plantlets. Don’t be stingy with the mulch layer: 5 centimeters can be fine.

Admittedly, the weed, which has yellow flowers and reddish leaves, looks quite pretty. Also, the rapid spread actually makes it a perfect groundcover were it not for the downsides to our native plants and insects. Where the plant disturbs, immediate action must be taken. And if you fight wood-sorrel fast enough, and are patient and persistent, you really can get rid of it.

