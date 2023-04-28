How to fight them with home remedies!

Ants are a natural presence in the garden, always on the lookout for a food source. This source can be honeydew from aphids, overripe fruit, or rotting wood. In this article, we look at ants on fruit trees and how you can use home remedies to combat them.

What do ants do on fruit trees and do they damage them?

Most ant species visit fruit trees for a few reasons:

Due to the honeydew produced by the aphids, which is a good food source for them.

What is the relationship between ants and aphids? Aphids and ants and on fruit trees have a symbiotic relationship. That means they both benefit from each other. Aphids produce a sugary food for the ants called honeydew. In order to produce this, the aphids must consume large amounts of a plant. In return, the ants take care of the aphids and protect them from their natural enemies and parasites.

How to fight aphids in trees? Ants protect aphids because they feed on them. So if you want to get rid of the ants, you need to get rid of the aphids. Do you understand the problem? A comprehensive approach is required to control ants and aphids.

Because of the overripe fruit that the ants feed on. If the fruit is not yet or barely ripe, they will not seek it out. However, if you leave the fruit hanging too long and it gets overripe, they will pounce on you.

Notice: Trees are also used as nests by ants. Some species build their nests out of and in sawdust. Others build their nests in diseased or dead wood.

In conclusion, however, you should keep in mind that few ants are actually harmful to fruit trees. Giant ants, for example, can shred the bark of a tree to make a sawdust nest. But for this to be truly harmful, they must be present in large numbers and stay in the tree for a long time. You’ll find out long before it becomes a problem. So ants very rarely harm the trees themselves. However, they can be a sign that something is happening to the fruit tree. Few species of ants will nibble on a healthy fruit tree.

How can you fight ants on fruit trees with home remedies

What to do against ants on the cherry tree, apple tree and other fruit trees? There are a variety of home remedies that don’t require you to use poisons in your garden. These can be harmful to people, pets and plants. You can get started right away with these tips. They usually require a little more patience, but are a much more sustainable solution. It’s only when they don’t work that you should consider using harsher methods.

Start by finding the ant nest: If you want to start fighting ants on fruit trees, the first thing to do is to find their nest. Most likely it is in the roots or near the fruit trees. In rare cases, an ant nest can also be found on the tree trunk or in the branches.

Use water to get rid of these

If you pour cold or boiling water over the ant nest every day for two weeks, the ants will find another place to live. The water will kill the ants’ eggs and larvae, so they will exit the nest naturally.

Attract ant enemies to your garden

Your enemy’s enemy is your friend. Join forces with small birds and amphibians that love to eat ants. For this purpose, create a garden in which they like to stay. You can attract the birds by putting up birdhouses. Add a variety of plants to attract different types of insects.

Eliminate them with potato flour and yeast

If you mix powdered sugar and potato flour in a 50/50 ratio and spread it in the ant nest, you can trick the ants into eating themselves. Ants love powdered sugar, but cannot tolerate potato flour.

Another option is to mix yeast, lukewarm water and sugar. The principle is the same: the ants cannot resist the sugar, but their stomachs explode when they eat yeast.

Fight ants with sweet drinks and scents

You can drown ants with sweet drinks. Curl them in a container with a mixture of syrup, yeast and water or soda pop.

Notice: If you don’t have lemonade, you can also use water with sugar.

Ants don’t like strong scents like cinnamon, vinegar and lavender. If you want to chase them away, place them where you don’t want them.

Tipp: Another option is to plant garlic under your fruit trees, as its scent keeps aphids – and therefore ants – away.

