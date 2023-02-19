by Cesare Fassari

With Covid, health spending in the OECD area has increased by an average of 1% of pre-pandemic GDP. To guarantee health systems more resilient to new health shocks and to respond to growing health needs, a further and constant massive increase in public funding would be needed. However, the uncertainties of the geopolitical framework make this path very difficult especially for those countries with high inflation and high debt. But something can and must be done. THE OECD DOCUMENT.

Following the Covid pandemic, health expenditure in OECD area countries, health expenditure increased on average by almost 1% of pre-pendemic GDP.

The data is contained in an OECD draft which questions how to guarantee the maintenance of adequate levels of healthcare resources in view of possible new health emergencies but also to cope with the waiting lists that have accumulated for non-Covid healthcare services , in the face of the current situation of economic uncertainty characterized by high inflation and the uncertainties resulting from the continuation of the war in Ukraine.

The OECD underlines how the health crisis caused by Covid has highlighted the need for further investments to strengthen the health system to cope with possible new shocks with investments equal to at least 1.4% of pre-pandemic GDP.

However, according to the OECD, the economic prospects limit the options for increasing overall expenditure on health, which today averages 15% of total public expenditure, and which, according to the OECD, should increase by at least 5 % by 2040 to meet new health needs.

Healthcare systems are experiencing a significant increase in the cost of providing servicesThe increase in costs for gas, fuel and electricity is among the first causes of cost increases considering that the health sector is in any case characterized by high energy consumption.

The increase in wages and labor costs recorded in many countries has an impact, with knock-on effects on a wide range of goods and services.

Rising inflation and the economic slowdown will affect resources to finance healthcare

Initially, however, the OECD notes, increases in prices and wages will lead to an increase in total and income-related tax revenues, thus potentially increasing resources for public health spending (at least in nominal terms). For example, across the OECD, nominal wage growth across all sectors was around 6-7% in 2021 and is expected to reach a similar level in 2022-23.

On the other hand, however, the OECD points out, a prolonged economic slowdown can be associated with an increase in unemployment and a reduction in profits, with a reduction in tax revenues and social security contributions.

Together with high inflation, this reduces disposable household income (and therefore the capacity of households to purchase health services).

On the other hand, it should still be highlighted that the expected unemployment rate stands at 5% in 2022 and 2023, the lowest recorded in the last decade, confirming, among other things, the persistent shortage of skilled workers in many countries.

Keeping health prioritized in public budgets will be a challenge

Russia’s war against Ukraine, the energy crisis and inflationary pressures, underlined the OECD, have pushed healthcare down the scale of priorities in the public debate.

Indeed, health is in competition with a variety of new, even higher, spending priorities, such as those for defence, for rising direct energy costs, for investments in the environmental transition and, above all, for supporting households and businesses to (partially) protect them from rising costs.

What options remain open for governments to finance future healthcare spending?

As populations age, incomes rise, technological advances, and other factors, health care spending is set to rise.

Even without considering the need to further invest in the resilience of health systems to cope with future crises, the OECD predicts that an increasing share of revenues would still need to go to health care. However, with healthcare spending already accounting for an average of 15% of public spending today, the question of how to finance such increases will become increasingly pressing.

So far, summarizes the OECD, various hypotheses of solutions have been put forward in the public debate, not always alternatives:

increase health expenditure without affecting other expenditure purchases, thus increasing the overall burden of public expenditure;

keep overall public spending constant but only increase the budget for health;

re-evaluate the boundaries between public and private spending;

launch spending review policies by cutting unnecessary expenses.

A general increase in public spending is a difficult option for many countries

The hypothesis of an increase in health expenditure without affecting other sectors of public expenditure with an increase in taxes or debt is considered by the OECE as an unattainable path for many countries with already high debt and public expenditure.

More investments in healthcare but cut unnecessary costs and inefficiencies

According to the OECD, this is one of the ways to take in times of political and economic turbulence, involving public opinion and political decision-makers in a strategy that links investment projects in those areas that are essential to ensure greater resilience of health systems to policies effective in cutting unnecessary or inappropriate healthcare spending.

Reevaluate the boundaries between public and private spending but in the long term, today there is too much risk of inequality

In case of unavailability of additional public resources to meet future health spending needs, the OECD also indicates the alternative way of meeting part of the services with private spending.

In almost all countries, the OECD underlines, the share of public health expenditure has increased with the onset of the pandemic. Many countries have expanded publicly funded services, for example by providing universal access to patients with COVID-19 symptoms, providing free masks or testing.

However, the OECD points out, the question of “what to finance” with public resources is not limited to the context of the pandemic.

For the OECD, in fact, it is a question of “a broader issue” which should consider the very redefinition of the “basket” of benefits and services “by removing those that are no longer appropriate or that do not add value”.

The OECD also points out that in many countries the debate is now open to introduce or increase the use of cost-sharing for specific healthcare activities and that there are increasingly frequent cases in which patients choose to self-finance their treatments rather than stay in long waiting lists caused by COVID-19.

However, the OECD notes, any cut on the basket of benefits and services would be politically challenging in the current climate also because it would potentially hit hardest those population groups already struggling with high energy bills and more affected by the increase in the cost of life.

Any additional direct co-payments may also represent an excessive financial burden leading to further impoverishment or an increase in unmet need for health care, which could further exacerbate inequalities.

But, having said this, in the long run, says the OECD, “a debate on the re-evaluation of the boundaries between public and private in health care will inevitably be launched in many countries” because in the presence of limited budgets not all interventions will be able to continue to be financed by expenditure public and a “strategic discussion” on what should be the things to be guaranteed in any case compared to the non-essential ones will sooner or later be inevitable.

Identifying and cutting unnecessary spending should once again be a priority

Rather than boosting investment, current trends appear to be pushing in the direction of “do more or less the same with less” but, according to the OECD, this would simply represent the observation of the fact that policy makers no longer have the right leverage to influence health care spending with appropriate efficiency and selection policies.

Instead, observes the OECD, “there should still be room to cut spending that “doesn’t produce better results or is too costly”.

The possibility of doing so has already been highlighted in a 2017 OECD report, highlighting the advantages for the entire healthcare system and for all actors: patients, doctors, managers and regulatory authorities who have an important role to play.

Reducing waste should be a priority: how to address medical errors that are largely preventable, inappropriate use of antimicrobials and non-compliance with guidelines in medical practice are just a few examples.

The OECD also recalls proven approaches to increase productivity that include policies on the health workforce, the pharmaceutical sector and new technologies.

For example, by implementing laws and regulations that extend the scope of expertise for ‘non-physicians’ and which can produce cost savings without adverse effects on the quality of care. Or by intervening on the price of pharmaceutical products and on the regulations for entry into the market and on prescriptions which, where implemented, have contributed to increasing the penetration of generic drugs on the market, saving on costs.

And again, by implementing Health Technology Assessments (HTAs) which have the potential to ensure that ineffective technologies are not introduced and that those present but now obsolete and no longer effective are eliminated.

And then the development of digitization which can support new methods of providing care, particularly in the form of telemedicine (which, by the way, observes the OECD, has expanded rapidly in many countries due to the pandemic), alongside the introduction of robotic tools to improve some procedures; as well as of course the implementation of quality and health data management.

Furthermore, it is essential to implement the necessary organizational changes in the management of intensive care resources and the protocols developed during the pandemic that are leading to a more efficient use of hospital resources.

Not forgetting the promotion of healthier lifestyles which requires action both within and outside the healthcare sector.

And finally, the OECD notes that emerging evidence from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic also suggests that, in hindsight, resources could have been better used, although the urgency of the crisis presented considerable challenges for governments to always ensure good “value for money”.

In the current economic climate, policy options remain limited

In conclusion, however, the OECD underlines that the current economic situation represents a challenge for health policy makers.

Public resources are scarce and the health system needs increasing resources.

Options on how to combine the two realities are limited as mobilizing additional government resources for health may become increasingly difficult, but investment in health, the OECD has no doubts, must remain a high priority, even among other emergencies .

The main path is to recover efficiency and optimize spending in all areas of the healthcare system also because, given the current cost-of-living crisis, shifting certain services outright to the private sector is not desirable, even if re-evaluating the boundaries between private and public remains an option to be considered in some countries in the long run.

“One of the lessons from the pandemic response should be to get value for every euro invested in health and it should remain a top priority for health ministers. And this is even more true in the current economic climate”, concludes the OECD.

