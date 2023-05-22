How to find out if you are celiac or gluten intolerant | You are done with withdrawals

Celiac disease and gluten intolerance in recent years would seem to have taken hold in Italy, which manifest themselves with symptoms that we often tend to underestimate.

In the latter cases have increased considerably celiac disease and of those who have discovered they have some grain intolerances, or other foods. Which represent a response from our immune system that just can’t approach certain foods.

To ascertain that you are celiac, or have manifested intolerances, it is necessary to proceed with a specific diagnostic procedure. We always start with blood samples, to then proceed step by step and then see celiac disease certified, or an intolerance highlighted.

The request for tests, therefore, often comes after some symptoms that can occur in everyday life during meals.

Are you celiac or simply intolerant?

It is possible to notice how different people over the years have to have afood intolerance towards glutenwhich can also represent an antechamber from celiac disease. You are not officially celiac, but at the same time you are experience annoyance and even physical discomfort eating normally foods that have gluten in them. In this case, therefore, depending on the sensitivity of our stomach, we can also evaluate a varied diet where foods with gluten do not dominate the scene, but are alternated with other grains for example.

Differently, theA person with celiac disease cannot in any way ingest gluten-based foods in their dietsince it is a pathology. To better understand each other, celiac disease in the medical field is recognized as a lifelong autoinflammatory enteropathy with autoimmunity traits. This pathology is triggered by the ingestion of gluten and in the worst case it can even lead to anaphylactic shock.

In any case, however, there are some symptoms to pay attention to that differ depending on whether it is celiac disease or intolerance.

Watch out for these symptoms and I would be done with withdrawals

As explained previously, to understand if we are experiencing the onset of celiac disease or an intolerance, the first thing to do is pay attention to the symptoms:

in the cases of intolerance it will be easy to notice abdominal swelling, stomach cramps but also dysentery, drowsiness and headache.

it will be easy to notice abdominal swelling, stomach cramps but also dysentery, drowsiness and headache. The celiac disease it presents with diarrhea and abdominal swelling, favors sudden weight loss, intestinal malabsorption also occurs and in children it also slows down the growth phase.

In the event that one or more of these symptoms should occur, therefore, we effectively have the feeling that something is not going as it should in our body. The advice, therefore, is to consult our doctor and explore with him what to do and consult a specialist, or the gastroenterolgo.

The withdrawals that will accept celiac disease, or highlight an intolerance, are the following:

Anticorpi anti-transgumitamination (tTG)

Anti-gliadin antibodies (AGA)

Anti-endomysial antibodies (EMA).

Subsequently, therefore, the presence of celiac disease or intolerance will be ascertained, for which medical control procedures will be followed as well as a diet studied on the basis of the needs and responses of our body.

